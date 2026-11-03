News & Notes: Ray Lewis' Message to Ravens Resonated With Defense

Slovis and Reed Are Studying the Playbook Overtime

The two new quarterbacks are getting up to speed as quickly as possible.

Slovis didn't arrive in Baltimore until late Monday night and is spending a lot of his time studying the game plan and playbook to be ready for Thursday night.

"Just slamming the game plan," Slovis said. "Seeing what's on the call sheet, seeing what I can call and like. Just trying to learn as much as I can."

Slovis and Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork were together in Arizona last season, and their relationship is helping Slovis absorb things quickly. Woolfork will compare some of Baltimore's plays to things that were part of Arizona's system.

"Izzy's been awesome. We have a good relationship," Slovis said. "It allows the translation to happen faster. It's kind of speed running through a lot of it."

Slovis said being with different teams since joining the NFL gives him the experience to deal well with new situations.