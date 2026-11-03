News & Notes: Ray Lewis' Message to Ravens Resonated With Defense

Hall-of-Fame linebacker Ray Lewis addressed the Ravens' defense in person last week, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey said the message stuck with the players.
"I took a ton of notes," Humphrey said. "He was big on how this team can affect this city. We obviously have fallen short of that, especially at home. That's a major thing, that's something that really bothers me, being here so long.
"Not playing up that standard does bother you. We've got a short week to kind of right some wrongs."
Humphrey said the Ravens have not been demoralized by the three-game losing streak and the injuries.
"The spirits are pretty high," Humphrey said. "We felt going into this year, the defense has to play elite for us to get there and I think we still feel that."
Huntley Could Go to IR
Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) is "potentially" headed for injured reserve, according to Head Coach Jesse Minter.
"Maybe by today or tomorrow we'll know the full story," Minter said following Tuesday's practice.
Injuries to Huntley and Lamar Jackson (right thumb) during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills have forced the Ravens to reshuffle their quarterback room. Baltimore signed Kedon Slovis to the 53-man roster off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad on Tuesday and brought back Austin Reed to the practice squad on Monday.
Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano is in line to start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he's dealing with an ankle injury.
Meanwhile, Jackson is headed to injured reserve with his right thumb injury, with the exact day for surgery to be determined
In another Tuesday roster move, kicker Tyler Loop (right groin) was placed on injured reserve. Jake Moody will be the Ravens' starting kicker against Jacksonville.
Slovis and Reed Are Studying the Playbook Overtime
The two new quarterbacks are getting up to speed as quickly as possible.
Slovis didn't arrive in Baltimore until late Monday night and is spending a lot of his time studying the game plan and playbook to be ready for Thursday night.
"Just slamming the game plan," Slovis said. "Seeing what's on the call sheet, seeing what I can call and like. Just trying to learn as much as I can."
Slovis and Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork were together in Arizona last season, and their relationship is helping Slovis absorb things quickly. Woolfork will compare some of Baltimore's plays to things that were part of Arizona's system.
"Izzy's been awesome. We have a good relationship," Slovis said. "It allows the translation to happen faster. It's kind of speed running through a lot of it."
Slovis said being with different teams since joining the NFL gives him the experience to deal well with new situations.
"I think this is team five for me," Slovis said. "A lot of different offenses. You've kind of seen it all to an extent."
Reed spent part of training camp and the preseason with the Ravens, giving him familiarity with the playbook. He appeared in all three preseason games and completed six of 12 passes for 59 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and ran for a 14-yard touchdown. He also worked with Doyle when they were together during the summer of 2025 with the Chicago Bears.
"I feel pretty comfortable that I know how to prepare and get ready," Reed said. "I appreciate having an opportunity, but you never want it to be this way. I care for Lamar and Snoop, so it's tough to see them go down like that. But I'm excited to be here and to help Joe and this team any way I can."
Calais Campbell Hopes 'The Bank is Rocking'
Calais Campbell said the louder the home crowd is Thursday night, the more it will help the defense.
"It makes it hard on offense, makes it to where they have to go on the silent count," Campbell said. "When you know it's going to be rocking, loud, and the offense can't adjust their snap count, it all opens up more. That's when the sack fumbles come in, scoop and scores, batted balls that lead to interceptions.
"Hopefully, The Bank is rocking. All of us wanted to be better than 4-4 at this point, but there's still a lot of football left to play. We win a couple of games, and we're still in it."