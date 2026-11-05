Late for Work: Pundits 'Love' Ravens' Reported Trade for Jacoby Brissett

Jaguars Are Near-Unanimous Pick to Beat Ravens

The Ravens have lost three in a row and are starting a rookie third-string quarterback. The Jaguars (5-2) are in first place in the AFC South and looking like a Super Bowl contender.

Unsurprisingly, the Ravens are 10-point underdogs, and only one pundit of the 44 who got their picks in by this morning have Baltimore winning. Of the 31 who predicted the score, 28 have Jacksonville winning by double-digits.

Here's a look at what pundits are saying about the game:

The injury-depleted Ravens are simply overmatched.

Zrebiec: "When you're down to your No. 3 quarterback and even he's nowhere close to 100 percent, this is a 'throw a bunch of things at the wall game and hope a few stick' for the Ravens. Wildcat, trick plays, fake punts, nonstop blitzes, etc. I just don't think the Ravens are good enough or healthy enough right now to beat the Jaguars."

Baltimore Positive’s Luke Jones: "[Jaguars quarterback] Trevor Lawrence has been playing terrific football since halfway through last season, and this Ravens defense hasn't proven capable of playing a full 60 minutes against an offense of this quality. While I can envision Baltimore hanging tough for a half like we watched in Buffalo, reality will eventually set in."

The Athletic’s Nick Kostonos: "Awaiting Fagnano and the Ravens? The 5-2 Jacksonville Jaguars, off a 42-7 humiliation of the spiraling Colts. Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his career, and the defense gets to feast on an undrafted rookie. Good luck, Fagnano! … Jacksonville [wins] easily, even potentially without star running back Bhayshul Tuten, to further the Ravens misery."

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: "With Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both hurt and Derrick Henry sputtering, the Ravens approach midseason essentially rudderless. Getting a short week to prepare for a top contender under these circumstances seems like a disaster. Baltimore's only hope is a full-on unraveling by Jacksonville, but Trevor Lawrence should be able to take whatever he's given to comfortably direct an easy win and potential blowout."

Cohn: "The Ravens haven't yet proven they can defend home turf against elite offenses. I believe a Joe Fagnano-led offense can put points on the board, butI don't expect this one to be close."

CBS Sports’ John Breech: "I don't know if the Jags are going to win the Super Bowl, but I do think they roll to a win on Thursday night."

The Ravens won't win, but they can keep it close.

The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon: "The NFL is unpredictable, and 'Thursday Night Football' even more so. Jacksonville has clear advantages across the board, especially Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense going up against a struggling Ravens defense. But running back Bhayshul Tuten might not play after missing practice all week, and he's been a big part of coach Liam Coen's attack. Could Baltimore actually limit the big plays and drag Jacksonville into a tight game? …. Maybe the Ravens can actually do this? But then I think about everything that has to go right, and I can't get there. Jacksonville is just too good."

The Baltimore Sun’s Josh Tolentino: "Feeding Zay Flowers and making strides in run blocking could give Baltimore a path to an upset, provided the defense can finally hold up its end for four quarters. The Ravens will probably need a few takeaways to pull this off."

The Baltimore Banner’s Childs Walker: "The Jaguars have been better at home, and a Thursday night road trip is always a difficult assignment. They could be pulled into a messier, closer game than expected. But Ravens fandom is shell-shocked and unlikely to give the home team a raucous boost. There's no logical reason to pick an upset here."

The defense and running game need to step up for the Ravens to have a chance.