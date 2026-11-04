Burn the Ship: How Trenton Simpson's Army Ranger Dad Taught Him Sacrifice

How Do You Tell a Kid You Can't Come Home?

There are three Ranger Battalions – the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd. The 3rd is located in Fort Benning. Walk in there and you see all the photos of service members killed in action.

"They're the company that has been called the most to do the most dangerous stuff," Timothy said, pointing out its role in the famous "Black Hawk Down" incident of 1993. Those are the guys who Timothy learned from.

But before his baby boy was held up in front of all those soldiers in Bravo Company, Timothy hadn't really thought about dying. He had been so focused on his training, trying to be his best, wondering whether it would pay off in service of his nation.

A few months after Trenton was born, Sept. 11 happened, and the call came. In charge of logistics to make sure the Rangers had everything they needed in the fights of their lives, Timothy pushed Rangers off airplanes, then jumped himself.

But war is ugly, and about a year into it, after one of his brothers had just fallen in battle, Timothy flew in the back of a helicopter over Afghanistan, thinking about Trenton.