Late for Work: Ian Rapoport Believes 'Very Strongly' Lamar Jackson Wants to Be in Baltimore Long Term

Lamar Jackson's potentially season-ending thumb injury has intensified speculation about his future, but NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is confident that the two-time MVP wants to be in Baltimore for the long haul.

The Ravens have made it crystal clear all along that they want to sign Jackson to a contract extension. He is under contract through next season, but his salary cap number rises to approximately $84 million without a new deal.

"I believe very strongly that Lamar Jackson wants to be in Baltimore, wants to be there long term," Rapoport said on ESPN’s “Big Day.” "There are other reasons that a deal didn't come together before the season. I believe that is No. 1 priority in the offseason. They've invested a lot. He likes Baltimore. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy. I believe they'll make it work next year and beyond."

First-year Head Coach Jesse Minter and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle have repeatedly praised Jackson for how engaged he was during the offseason and how hard he worked to return to action last week after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 4.

Jackson has been asked numerous times about whether he wants to stay in Baltimore long term. In May, he answered that question by saying, "Absolutely."