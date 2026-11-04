Late for Work: Ian Rapoport Believes 'Very Strongly' Lamar Jackson Wants to Be in Baltimore Long Term

Lamar Jackson's potentially season-ending thumb injury has intensified speculation about his future, but NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is confident that the two-time MVP wants to be in Baltimore for the long haul.
The Ravens have made it crystal clear all along that they want to sign Jackson to a contract extension. He is under contract through next season, but his salary cap number rises to approximately $84 million without a new deal.
"I believe very strongly that Lamar Jackson wants to be in Baltimore, wants to be there long term," Rapoport said on ESPN’s “Big Day.” "There are other reasons that a deal didn't come together before the season. I believe that is No. 1 priority in the offseason. They've invested a lot. He likes Baltimore. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy. I believe they'll make it work next year and beyond."
First-year Head Coach Jesse Minter and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle have repeatedly praised Jackson for how engaged he was during the offseason and how hard he worked to return to action last week after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 4.
Jackson has been asked numerous times about whether he wants to stay in Baltimore long term. In May, he answered that question by saying, "Absolutely."
"I love the Ravens," Jackson said. "I love this organization. I love this city. Just the team that drafted me, you know, got a lot of love from me."
ESPN Pundits Look at Players Ravens Could Add or Subtract Ahead of Trade Deadline
ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters and insiders looked at how active each team might be ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.
Jamison Hensley said the Ravens' goal should be to trade for a quarterback or listen to offers for some of its players.
"With injured QB Lamar Jackson (right thumb) out for at least four games and perhaps the season, the Ravens have to decide whether they want to add a quarterback to try to keep the season afloat or trade their own players for capital," Hensley wrote. "But it wouldn't be surprising if the Ravens stand pat."
The Ravens' quarterback need may have changed with the report that Tyler Huntley (turf toe) will miss the rest of the season.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett continues to be mentioned as a potential trade target for the Ravens.
"They're still in the playoff race and need a quarterback with more experience than undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano," Aaron Schatz wrote. "Brissett might have lost his job to Gardner Minshew II on Sunday, but he still ranks 24th among qualified quarterbacks with 48.9 QBR. That's not good, but that's not undrafted rookie level either."
Ben Solak proposed a trade in which Baltimore would acquire Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson for a 2027 seventh-round pick.
"Jackson is a veteran corner on an 0-7 Chargers team with plenty of youth at the position (Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still)," Solak wrote. "He's in the last year of his contract, and he has taken only 113 snaps this season as he has been out because of a hamstring injury. I understand the Chargers reportedly don't intend to trade many players, but c'mon! This one is obvious, right?
"The Ravens have been messing with cornerback rotations all season, trying to find their three best starters. Veteran Marlon Humphrey played only 56% of the snaps as Chidobe Awuzie rotated in off the bench. Jackson would give head coach Jesse Minter (former Chargers coordinator) a familiar starter who could stabilize that position as the Ravens hold on to a sliver of playoff hope with quarterback Lamar Jackson on injured reserve (thumb)."
The Ravens have already made one trade, acquiring center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick and 2028 second-round pick last month.
As for Ravens players who could draw interest from teams, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler pointed to wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
"Several teams are looking for receiver help, and Bateman would have value, should Baltimore entertain it," Fowler wrote. "He's not a focal point in the offense and would probably welcome the chance to be more of one elsewhere."
Mike Florio Says Derrick Henry Could Be Trade Target for Giants
Another Ravens player who has been mentioned as a possible trade target is running back Derrick Henry.
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio floated the New York Giants as a team that could pursue Henry. He said the Giants "make plenty of sense" because of Henry's history with Head Coach John Harbaugh, who coached Henry in Baltimore the past two seasons.
"After a Week 5 loss to the Saints, Harbaugh explained the distribution of carries to a wide swath of tailbacks by pointing out that they don't have a clear-cut workhorse," Florio wrote. "'I would love for us to be in that kind of a circumstance,' Harbaugh said at the time. 'A Derrick Henry circumstance or a Saquon Barkley circumstance or whatever it might be.' The best way to be in a 'Derrick Henry circumstance' would be to, you know, get Derrick Henry."
The big question is whether the Ravens would entertain offers for Henry, whose importance to the team has only increased given the injuries to Jackson and Huntley.
"Whether the Ravens would trade Henry depends on whether they plan to keep him beyond this season," Florio wrote. "If they'd cut him before a $1 million roster bonus comes due in March, they wouldn't get a compensatory draft pick. The only way to get value for his contract would be to trade it."
Mike Green, Zion Young Making Strides
The Ravens defense has been inconsistent this season, but the progress of young outside linebackers Mike Green and Zion Young is encouraging.
"Mike Green has taken genuine steps forward in his second season, not only tying for the team leads in sacks and quarterback hits but exceeding expectations when he sets the edge or drops into coverage," The Baltimore Banner’s Childs Walker wrote. "He's looking more like an every-down player than a pure rush specialist.
"As for rookie second-round pick Zion Young, he took on greater responsibility with Tavius Robinson out and held up well in the Buffalo loss, flashing strength and tenacity against the run. He still needs much refinement as a pass rusher, but he's trending toward becoming a viable replacement if the Ravens decide they can't afford Robinson after this season."
Quick Hits
- The Ravens selected cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry at No. 30 overall in Sports Illustrated’s 2024 re-draft. Cornerback Nate Wiggins, the Ravens' actual pick, went to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 29.