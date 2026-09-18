Five Things to Know About the New Orleans Saints

The Saints had one of the NFL's better defenses last year and could repeat their success, although they struggled a bit against the Lions.

With former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley taking over as the Saints' defensive coordinator in 2025, the Saints' defense finished No. 10 in expected points added (EPA) per play.

Last week, the Saints struggled to contain Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who tallied 156 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and 5.4 yards per carry. That could set up for a strong day by Derrick Henry.

A few Saints defenders had quality individual performances, though, and will be ones to watch against the Ravens. Linebacker Kaden Elliss, who was drafted by the Saints and led the Falcons in tackles over the past two seasons, had three quarterback hits and one pass defensed. Longtime outside linebacker Carl Granderson had a sack, and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, whose 17 passes defensed tied for the third-most in the NFL last season, had another against the Lions.