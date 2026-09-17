Early Wakeup Helps Marlon Humphrey Start Season Strong

The Saints have a potent aerial attack with offensive-minded Head Coach Kellen Moore, second-year quarterback Tyler Shough, who leads the NFL with 410 passing yards, and wide receiver Chris Olave, who leads in receptions (10) and receiving yards (182).

Humphrey and cornerback Nate Wiggins are playing at a high level. Their matchups against Olave will be fun to watch, and keeping him in check will be a top priority for Baltimore.

"Putting a cap on Olave is kind of where it starts," Humphrey said. "If you can kind of hold him to the lower side of receptions and yards, then you have a good chance.

"That is how we started the meeting today with Coach Minter. As a guy that has been here for 9-10 years, that was one thing that was at the top of my list that stuck out last year. There are people that have been season ticket holders for a long time. Coming to the stadium — you really want to win in front of our fans."

Now in his 10th year (all in Baltimore), Humphrey believes this team has the talent to do special things. But during the long season, Humphrey has learned it's dangerous to look too far ahead. This week, he's focusing on the Saints, and Sunday he'll be ready to game day – early.

"I read over my goals every day, a couple times a day sometimes," Humphrey said. " I am trying to get to that flow state where you are not really thinking about much and just playing ball.