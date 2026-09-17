Late for Work: Pundits Crown King Henry the Greatest Running Back of All Time

Pundits Crown King Henry the Greatest Running Back of All Time

It wasn't all that long ago that pundits were discussing whether Derrick Henry had secured his spot as a first–ballot Hall of Famer. Then came the debate of whether he had carved out a place on the Mount Rushmore of NFL running backs.

As the 32-year-old continues to stiff-arm Father Time, there's no longer any question that Henry is one of the greatest running backs of all time. The question now being raised is whether King Henry is the greatest running back of all time.

"We are watching the greatest running back in NFL history right now: Derrick Henry," Kay Adams of the "Up & Adams Show" said. "There has never been another running back like him. He's got the crazy size, of course. He's got the speed. He's got the agility. He's got the mentality. He takes care of his body better than anybody I've ever seen.