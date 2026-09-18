Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Saints

Ravens Are Near Unanimous Pick to Beat New Orleans
After kicking off a new era under Head Coach Jesse Minter with an impressive win on the road in Week 1, the Ravens look to make a positive first impression on their fans at M&T Bank Stadium when they host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Uncharacteristically, home wasn't sweet for the Ravens last season. They were a franchise-worst 3-6 at home and lost their final three games at The Bank. Ravens coaches and players talked this week about the importance of regaining home-field advantage.
However, the Ravens are dealing with injuries on the offensive side of the ball, as wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe), and guard John Simpson (groin) have yet to practice this week. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (wrist) was placed on injured reserve this week.
Still, all but one of the 52 pundits we sampled predicted the Ravens, who are favored by 8.5 points, will treat the home crowd to a victory over the Saints (0-1). NFL Network's Brandon Perna was the contrarian.
Here's what pundits are saying about the game:
The Ravens will win, but the Saints could make it interesting.
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "The Saints showed something last week in pushing the Detroit Lions, and I think they'll present some problems for the Ravens. However, the Ravens should pull away to win their home opener."
The Baltimore Banner’s Childs Walker: "The Ravens were one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1, so it's no surprise they're heavy favorites for their home opener. But this matchup could be trickier than it appears. Zay Flowers was the guy who made their offense special against the Colts, and he might not play. The Saints and quarterback Tyler Shough, meanwhile, showed how explosive they can be in rallying to force overtime against the Lions."
CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan: "Standout rookie Ja'Kobi Lane is slated to undergo wrist surgery, while top wideout Zay Flowers' status for Week 2 is in question due to a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the opener. If he's sidelined for this game or limited due to the injury, it takes some of the potency out of the Baltimore offense. As for the Saints, their defense did keep the Lions offense in check in the first half, allowing just seven points. Things went off the rails in the second half and overtime, but they did show an ability to slow down a high-profile offense (at least momentarily). As for Tyler Shough, he shook off some early-game struggles and played well down the stretch against Detroit, finishing with 410 yards passing, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. If this turns into another shootout, Shough has shown he can at least hang around."
Yahoo! Sports’ Frank Schwab: "I have some concerns about the health of Baltimore's receivers, after Zay Flowers hurt his hamstring and Ja'Kobi Lane fractured his wrist. Lamar Jackson needs someone to throw to. Meanwhile, the Saints offense got off to a poor start but finished well enough to believe they can at least keep the Ravens honest."
The Ravens have too much offensive firepower for the Saints.
Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski: "The Baltimore Ravens were among the most impressive teams to open the season, particularly on offense where new coordinator Declan Doyle seemingly found the right recipe to unlock Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the talented group. Even with injuries at wide receiver, the Ravens should be able to execute at a high level and keep rolling."
The Athletic’s Zac Jackson: "I think the Ravens will jump out early and pretty much cruise against the Saints."
The running game is the key to a Ravens victory.
Russell Street Report’s Chris Schisler: "Derrick Henry is coming off a 24-carry game in which he rushed for nearly 150 yards and three touchdowns. That is the kind of game the Ravens need to be shooting for. … If the Lions showed us anything, it's that you can take it to the Saints with physicality and a run game. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for over 150 yards on 29 carries last week."
Don't touch that remote.
ESPN’s Ben Solak: "The Ravens offense was the can't-miss blockbuster of Week 1, while the Saints covered a 21-point second-half deficit to force overtime in Detroit. Even if the Ravens get another big lead, this one won't be one to turn off early."
Bold prediction: Ravens guard Vega Ioane will record a 90% pass block win rate, up from the 82% he recorded last week and above the league's average of 87% for guards.
ESPN’s Seth Walder: "Offensive linemen tend to struggle in their rookie season, but the Saints' interior rushers shouldn't be particularly threatening."
Here's what other outlets predicted:
ESPN: 11 of 11 panelists pick Ravens / NA
Baltimore Banner: 5 of 5 panelists pick Ravens / "The Saints played the Lions close, helped by a standout performance from wide receiver Chris Olave. The Ravens defense will be put to the test again, but the one it passed last week featured great players as well. Meanwhile, the Saints defense struggled in Week 1, which sets up the chance for another high-scoring day for the Ravens." – Giana Han
USA Today: 6 of 6 panelists pick Ravens / NA
NFL.com: 5 of 5 panelists pick Ravens / "Well, I'll be! This is a Ravens offense I can get behind. Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers absolutely cooked in the opener to the tune of 506 total yards and 41 points. … I'm all in on this star-studded offense early in 2026 despite the lengthy midweek injury report. The Saints could very well be chasing points again on the road, and Tyler Shough looks built to scratch and claw until the very end. However, you can't always count on a late surge in this league -- not against the Ravens' stout pass defense and not against a Henry-led Baltimore run game that is sure to drain the clock." — Brooke Cersosimo
NFL Network: 7 of 8 panelists pick Ravens / NA
Sporting News: Ravens 35, Saints 17 / "The Ravens have a lot more energy overall with the young coaching combination of Jesse Minter and Declan Doyle. They are active again on pass defense and the running game dominance and passing explosion are promising. The Saints will have little answers for that 1-2 punch on the road and Tyler Shough can't catch up this time."— Vinnie Iyer
CBS Sports: 7 of 7 panelists pick Ravens / "The Saints are out on the road for a second-consecutive week. That's tough for a young team. It's even tougher facing this Ravens offense. Lamar Jackson looked great last week and has the feel of another potential MVP. There are injuries at receiver, but I think they can work around that here." — Pete Prisco
Pro Football Talk: Ravens 30, Saints 24 / "The Saints are dangerous, as they showed once they settled things down against the Lions. Tyler Shough looks to be the long-term answer, and they'd surely love to steal one of their first two tough tests on the road to start the season. The Ravens look like the Ravens, with an offense that can move the ball — and with a defense that can do enough to slam the door on the opposition. Even if receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) can't go, Baltimore has what it needs in quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, who seems to have lost nothing as he gets deeper into his thirties."— Mike Florio
Hall of Fame Running Backs Admire Henry's 'Consistent Greatness'
Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith said earlier this week that he believes Henry could break his all-time rushing record.
Henry, who is 10th on the list and trails Smith by more than 5,000 yards, will likely move into sixth place if he stays healthy all season.
Zrebiec spoke with three other Hall of Fame running backs who are ahead of Henry for their thoughts on him:
Barry Sanders (No. 4 all time): "I just admire his consistent greatness. From high school to the Heisman and soon to the Hall, he has been great at every level, and it's hard to be consistent at such a high level over so many years. I did not start at running back until the fourth game of my senior year in high school. What Derrick has done from a young age until now is just incredible. I love to watch him run."
LaDainian Tomlinson (No. 7): "To me, he's the modern-day Jim Brown. That's what he is. … He has natural gifts, obviously, as a running back. He has the size/speed combination. But with all that being said, I've been really impressed with how he prepares to play the game. That's really what it takes to be great for a long, extended period of time. You have to put yourself through grueling offseason workouts to prepare your body for what you're going to go through during the season, and Derrick has never slacked on that. He's faced it like a champ."
Eric Dickerson (No. 9): "He's my favorite back in the league. I like his physicality and everything he brings to the game. To me, if he's not the top back, he's one of the top two or three backs in the NFL. Not every back could play in any era, to be honest with you, but he could. You could put him in the '50s, the '60s, the '70s, '80s, '90s and right now. His game transcends time."
Is Doyle the Top Head Coaching Candidate for 2027?
The offense's explosive performance in Doyle's debut was among the biggest stories of Week 1 and sparked talk of Doyle being the hottest heading coaching candidate in 2027.
The Ringer’s Austin Gayle gave the suggestion a 6.4 on a 1-11 scale his Take-o-Meter, with 1 being "I'm not buying it" and 11 being "I'm all the way in."
"Two things are en vogue with NFL scheme lords right now: (1) getting out of shotgun and going under center and (2) using heavier (more tight ends, fullbacks, running backs) personnel groups," Gayle wrote. "Enter new Ravens Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle. The 30-year-old former Ben Johnson assistant has embraced this reality and is using it to maximize Baltimore's talent. I hope Ravens fans enjoy it for the rest of the season — because I think it may be the only season of Doyle they're going to get."
Ravens Worked Out Veteran Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks
The only move the Ravens have made to address their banged-up wide receiver room was to elevate veteran Chris Moore to the 53-man roster. Could the team be looking to make an outside addition?
The Ravens worked out veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, per the league's transaction wire, but NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Cooks, who turns 33 next week, was a perennial 1,000-yard receiver when he was in his 20s. In 15 games last season with the Saints and Buffalo Bills, Cooks had 24 receptions for 279 yards and no touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Ravens as potential suitors for 28-year-old San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is on the trade block. Knox also linked the Ravens to 23-year-old Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who has been the subject of trade speculation.
Minter has expressed confidence in Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker, Elijah Sarratt, and Moore to step up, but with Lane on IR, and if Flowers' hamstring injury lingers, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Ravens signed or traded for a veteran.