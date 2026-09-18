Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Saints

The Ravens will win, but the Saints could make it interesting.

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "The Saints showed something last week in pushing the Detroit Lions, and I think they'll present some problems for the Ravens. However, the Ravens should pull away to win their home opener."

The Baltimore Banner’s Childs Walker: "The Ravens were one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1, so it's no surprise they're heavy favorites for their home opener. But this matchup could be trickier than it appears. Zay Flowers was the guy who made their offense special against the Colts, and he might not play. The Saints and quarterback Tyler Shough, meanwhile, showed how explosive they can be in rallying to force overtime against the Lions."

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan: "Standout rookie Ja'Kobi Lane is slated to undergo wrist surgery, while top wideout Zay Flowers' status for Week 2 is in question due to a hamstring injury that knocked him out of the opener. If he's sidelined for this game or limited due to the injury, it takes some of the potency out of the Baltimore offense. As for the Saints, their defense did keep the Lions offense in check in the first half, allowing just seven points. Things went off the rails in the second half and overtime, but they did show an ability to slow down a high-profile offense (at least momentarily). As for Tyler Shough, he shook off some early-game struggles and played well down the stretch against Detroit, finishing with 410 yards passing, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. If this turns into another shootout, Shough has shown he can at least hang around."

Yahoo! Sports’ Frank Schwab: "I have some concerns about the health of Baltimore's receivers, after Zay Flowers hurt his hamstring and Ja'Kobi Lane fractured his wrist. Lamar Jackson needs someone to throw to. Meanwhile, the Saints offense got off to a poor start but finished well enough to believe they can at least keep the Ravens honest."

The Ravens have too much offensive firepower for the Saints.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski: "The Baltimore Ravens were among the most impressive teams to open the season, particularly on offense where new coordinator Declan Doyle seemingly found the right recipe to unlock Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the talented group. Even with injuries at wide receiver, the Ravens should be able to execute at a high level and keep rolling."

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson: "I think the Ravens will jump out early and pretty much cruise against the Saints."

The running game is the key to a Ravens victory.

Russell Street Report’s Chris Schisler: "Derrick Henry is coming off a 24-carry game in which he rushed for nearly 150 yards and three touchdowns. That is the kind of game the Ravens need to be shooting for. … If the Lions showed us anything, it's that you can take it to the Saints with physicality and a run game. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for over 150 yards on 29 carries last week."

Don't touch that remote.

ESPN’s Ben Solak: "The Ravens offense was the can't-miss blockbuster of Week 1, while the Saints covered a 21-point second-half deficit to force overtime in Detroit. Even if the Ravens get another big lead, this one won't be one to turn off early."

Bold prediction: Ravens guard Vega Ioane will record a 90% pass block win rate, up from the 82% he recorded last week and above the league's average of 87% for guards.