Ravens Launch 'The Uprising', New Pregame Show With a Poe Flight

"We're excited for fans to experience The Uprising for the first time on Sunday," Ravens Sr. Vice President of Marketing Brad Downs said. "Finding creative new ways to feature our entertainment teams and create a cohesive show that leads into kickoff has been an exciting experience, and we can't wait to show it off to our fans this weekend."

"The Uprising" will kick off with a message from Terrell Suggs, the dean of "Ball So Hard University," welcoming fans and educating new members of The Flock in a produced video.

Next is the "Next Flight" hype video set to Kendrick Lamar's "DNA," followed by a locker room look-in to give fans a live glimpse into the Ravens locker room.

"Our fans are an essential part of our football team and the energy they create has a real impact on our team – and the opponent," Vice President of Broadcasting and Gameday Productions Jay O'Brien said. "By bringing together live performances, pyrotechnics, and dynamic live and produced video, our goal is to build that momentum before kickoff, creating an experience that makes every fan feel connected to one another and fired up for the game."

Then the Marching Ravens, Ravens Cheerleaders, and three mascots (including Poe) will be celebrated, as all entertainment groups will perform together for the first time, rallying fans with "Seven Nation Army" and the Ravens Fight Song.

The Ravens are also introducing "The Leader of the Uprising," which replaces the "Legend of the Game" moment. The Leader will sometimes be a Ravens Legend, but could also be a famous personality, influencer, or local hero.

The Leader of the Uprising for the home opener will be NASA astronaut and Commander of the Artemis II moon mission Reid Wiseman, a Baltimore native.