Zay Flowers Doubtful to Play vs. Saints

After posting 150 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Colts before halftime, Flowers exited the Ravens' season-opener with a hamstring injury. He previously missed two weeks of training camp, also with a hamstring issue.

Head Coach Jesse Minter reiterated this week that Flowers is day to day, but Minter is keeping Flowers' long-term health in mind so his hamstring doesn't become a lingering issue.

"We will look at and make sure we are putting Zay in the best position," Minter said Monday.

If Flowers does not play, Rashod Bateman would move into the top receiver spot and LaJohntay Wester, Devontez Walker, Chris Moore and rookie Elijah Sarratt could all see more opportunities.

If Stanley doesn't play against the Saints, second-year left tackle Carson Vinson would make his first career start. Vinson played seven offensive snaps in his rookie season and seven in the Ravens' season opener in Indianapolis.

If Simpson were to miss action, Andrew Vorhees would step in as his replacement. Vorhees started all 17 games last season for the Ravens.

Hendrickson, who practiced with two fingers wrapped Friday, was a force in his Ravens debut with eight pressures and is looking to notch his first sack of the year. Mike Green is his backup.