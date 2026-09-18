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Zay Flowers Doubtful to Play vs. Saints

Sep 18, 2026 at 12:44 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Zay Flowers
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

Star Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers returned to practice Friday but is doubtful to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe), left guard John Simpson (groin), and outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson (finger) also practiced at limited participation and are questionable to play.

After posting 150 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Colts before halftime, Flowers exited the Ravens' season-opener with a hamstring injury. He previously missed two weeks of training camp, also with a hamstring issue.

Head Coach Jesse Minter reiterated this week that Flowers is day to day, but Minter is keeping Flowers' long-term health in mind so his hamstring doesn't become a lingering issue.

"We will look at and make sure we are putting Zay in the best position," Minter said Monday.

If Flowers does not play, Rashod Bateman would move into the top receiver spot and LaJohntay Wester, Devontez Walker, Chris Moore and rookie Elijah Sarratt could all see more opportunities.

If Stanley doesn't play against the Saints, second-year left tackle Carson Vinson would make his first career start. Vinson played seven offensive snaps in his rookie season and seven in the Ravens' season opener in Indianapolis.

If Simpson were to miss action, Andrew Vorhees would step in as his replacement. Vorhees started all 17 games last season for the Ravens.

Hendrickson, who practiced with two fingers wrapped Friday, was a force in his Ravens debut with eight pressures and is looking to notch his first sack of the year. Mike Green is his backup.

Cornerback T.J. Tampa (knee) is still sidelined and Minter indicated the team is considering what to do about his roster status with injured reserve seemingly possible.

Nnamdi Madubuike, Teddye Buchanan Ruled Out

The Ravens also ruled out defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee).

Both have been limited in practice the past two weeks and have yet to log a full participation as they come back from season-ending injuries.

They are expected to make their debut either next week versus the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil or the following week at M&T Bank Stadium against the Tennessee Titans.

Saints' Top Receiver Is Questionable

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is questionable to play after being limited in practice Thursday and Friday with a hamstring injury.

Olave had a league-high 10 receptions and 182 receiving yards in Week 1.

The Saints will have to get a new long snapper as Zach Wood has been ruled out with a calf injury. That will give their kicking operation an extra hurdle on Sunday.

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