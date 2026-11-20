Jonas Shaffer Panthers 20, Ravens 17 “The Ravens are playing to keep their playoff hopes on life support, but why should we believe a more desperate team will be a better team? … The Ravens started slowly Monday after a long layoff; they could look even more unprepared Sunday after a short week.”

Giana Han Ravens 20, Panthers 17 “Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has gone through a game with these players and this system. The operation should run better this time. It’s still a huge problem that this offensive line can’t do anything, but I’m going with delusional optimism.”

Childs Walker Panthers 24, Ravens 20 “Past Baltimore offenses would have trampled these Panthers, who surrendered 291 rushing yards to the Bears and 258 to the Buccaneers. We can no longer count on such performances.”

Kyle Goon Panthers 31, Ravens 20 “Obviously, [the Ravens’] attempts at running the ball bottomed out last week, so they have to get better there. But, on the other side, Nnamdi Madubuike’s potential absence gives me concern about how the Ravens will generate heat on Bryce Young. The Panthers aren’t a powerhouse, but they play with pride. We just haven’t seen that from the Ravens for five weeks.”