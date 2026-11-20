Ravens vs. Panthers Pundit Selections
ESPN
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Matt Bowen
|Ravens
|Mike Clay
|Panthers
|Jeremy Fowler
|Ravens
|Dan Graziano
|Panthers
|Kalyn Kahler
|Panthers
|Pamela Maldonado
|Panthers
|Eric Moody
|Panthers
|Jason Reid
|Panthers
|Ben Solak
|Ravens
|Lindsey Thiry
|Panthers
|Seth Wickersham
|Panthers
The Baltimore Banner
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jonas Shaffer
|Panthers 20, Ravens 17
|“The Ravens are playing to keep their playoff hopes on life support, but why should we believe a more desperate team will be a better team? … The Ravens started slowly Monday after a long layoff; they could look even more unprepared Sunday after a short week.”
|Giana Han
|Ravens 20, Panthers 17
|“Quarterback Jacoby Brissett has gone through a game with these players and this system. The operation should run better this time. It’s still a huge problem that this offensive line can’t do anything, but I’m going with delusional optimism.”
|Childs Walker
|Panthers 24, Ravens 20
|“Past Baltimore offenses would have trampled these Panthers, who surrendered 291 rushing yards to the Bears and 258 to the Buccaneers. We can no longer count on such performances.”
|Kyle Goon
|Panthers 31, Ravens 20
|“Obviously, [the Ravens’] attempts at running the ball bottomed out last week, so they have to get better there. But, on the other side, Nnamdi Madubuike’s potential absence gives me concern about how the Ravens will generate heat on Bryce Young. The Panthers aren’t a powerhouse, but they play with pride. We just haven’t seen that from the Ravens for five weeks.”
|Brandon Weigel
|Panthers 20, Ravens 17
|“Like Charlie Brown lining up a field goal, I have told myself over and over again that the Ravens will almost certainly take advantage of their matchups against poor run defenses. It hasn’t happened, and the offensive line’s performance against the Chargers ranks as one of the worst showings in team history.”
USA Today
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jarrett Bell
|Ravens 27, Panthers 24
|Nick Brinkerhoff
|Panthers 24, Ravens 20
|Chris Bumbaca
|Ravens 26, Panthers 23
|Nate Davis
|Panthers 27, Ravens 23
|Adam Kaufman
|Panthers 23, Ravens 20
|Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz
|Panthers 30, Ravens 17
NFL.com
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Jeremy Bergman
|Ravens 23, Panthers 20
|Brooke Cersosimo
|Panthers 25, Ravens 20
|“The Ravens have some excellent players – we know who they are – but too often Jesse Minter's team has gotten in its own way on both sides of the ball. Unless Derrick Henry and the run game can move the ball consistently on Sunday, I don't have much faith in an attack that requires Jacoby Brissett to throw 40-something times – which he's done in four games this season, including last week's loss to the previously winless Chargers.”
|Gennaro Filice
|Ravens 23, Panthers 20
|Bobby Kownack
|Ravens 21, Panthers 20
|Dan Parr
|Panthers 24, Ravens 21
NFL Network
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Colleen Wolfe
|Ravens 24, Panthers 21
|Grant Gordon
|Ravens 27, Panthers 24
|Kevin Patra
|Panthers 22, Ravens 20
|Lance Zierlein
|Panthers 23, Ravens 20
|Bucky Brooks
|Ravens 24, Panthers 21
|Tom Grossi
|Panthers 23, Ravens 14
|Brandon Perna
|Panthers 20, Ravens 17
|Nick Shook
|Panthers 23, Ravens 18
Sporting News
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Vinnie Iyer
|Ravens 23, Panthers 20
|“The Ravens' only shot at getting rolling on offense is a heavy dose of Derrick Henry in the running game. They won't mess with that game plan, because it plays to their advantage against the Carolina defense's major weakness. This is a short week, but it's also a short road trip and Henry can make the difference here as the Panthers don't have the needed consistent firepower to counter.”
CBS Sports
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Pete Prisco
|Panthers 23, Ravens 22
|“Both of these teams are in desperation mode when it comes to needing victories for the postseason. The Ravens lost at home Monday night to the previously winless Chargers and now have to head out on the road on a short week. That's tough. The Panthers played better defense last week against the Saints, which will help them here. Carolina wins it late, but it's close.”
|Jared Dubin
|Ravens
|Ryan Wilson
|Panthers
|John Breech
|Ravens 20, Panthers 17
|Tyler Sullivan
|Panthers
|Dave Richard
|Panthers
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Panthers
Pro Football Talk
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Mike Florio
|Ravens 20, Panthers 17
|“It’s desperation time for Baltimore. If they can’t win this one, they have little or no chance of closing the gap with the Browns for the No. 7 seed.”
Sports Illustrated
|Pundit
|Projected Winner
|Commentary
|Albert Breer
|Ravens
|Eva Geitheim
|Panthers
|Mitch Goldich
|Ravens
|Mike Kadlick
|Panthers
|Gilberto Manzano
|Panthers
|Conor Orr
|Panthers
|John Pluym
|Panthers
|Matt Verderame
|Panthers