Jacoby Brissett's Ravens debut didn't go according to plan with a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but the veteran quarterback did spark the offense.
Brissett completed 33 of 49 passes for a season-high 340 yards and one interception. The Ravens' struggles to run the ball put a heavy load on Brissett's shoulders, and he stood tall.
Brissett earned a 76.7 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Ravens' third-highest grade on offense behind tight ends Mark Andrews (87.4) and Josh Cuevas (82.2).
Despite being with the Ravens for just more than a week, Brissett logged his best PFF grade since Week 5.
"I thought Jacoby, for his timing of everything, did some good stuff," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "I'm sure like anything, there's a play or two he'd like to have back, but for him to come in here and kind of give us a chance, play the way that he played, give him a lot of credit."
Here are other takeaways from the Ravens' PFF grades and snap counts.
- Andrews received his highest grade since the 2024 Christmas game against the Houston Texans. He caught all eight of his targets for a team-high 82 yards. Andrews was finally fully healthy after playing through a broken hand since Week 3.
- Rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane saw a season-high 11 targets as Brissett looked his way more than any of his other weapons. Lane caught three passes for 61 yards and had a 61.8 PFF grade. While he had the team's biggest play with a 31-yard catch and run, Lane had a drop that would've otherwise put the Ravens on the goal line.
- Chuma Edoga was signed to the 53-man roster the day of the game and was forced into action when Vega Ioane (shoulder) exited the game. Edoga played well, earning the highest grade of any Ravens offensive lineman in his 33 snaps.
- Cornerback Marlon Humphrey got his highest grade (82.4) since Week 1 in Indianapolis. In both games, he forced a fumble. The Ravens were unable to hop on it this time, however. The Ravens gave up just 129 passing yards to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
- The biggest change with the Ravens defense was Kyle Hamilton playing more deep safety. Per PFF, Hamilton played a season-high 27 snaps at free safety and 19 snaps in the box. It's just the second game this season (also Week 5 vs. Falcons) in which he's played more snaps deep than near the line of scrimmage. Hamilton still had the Ravens' second-highest run defense grade (80.8) vs. the Chargers.
- Second-year safety Malaki Starks earned his highest grade of the season (77.1) after logging four tackles and one pass defensed. Fellow Ravens sophomore Mike Green also played well, registering a pair of sacks on 45 snaps, the most of any outside linebacker on the team (four more than Trey Hendrickson).