Jacoby Brissett's Ravens debut didn't go according to plan with a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but the veteran quarterback did spark the offense.

Brissett completed 33 of 49 passes for a season-high 340 yards and one interception. The Ravens' struggles to run the ball put a heavy load on Brissett's shoulders, and he stood tall.

Brissett earned a 76.7 grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Ravens' third-highest grade on offense behind tight ends Mark Andrews (87.4) and Josh Cuevas (82.2).

Despite being with the Ravens for just more than a week, Brissett logged his best PFF grade since Week 5.

"I thought Jacoby, for his timing of everything, did some good stuff," Head Coach Jesse Minter said. "I'm sure like anything, there's a play or two he'd like to have back, but for him to come in here and kind of give us a chance, play the way that he played, give him a lot of credit."