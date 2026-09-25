 Skip to main content
Advertising

Zay Flowers Has a 'Real Opportunity' to Play vs. Cowboys; Nnamdi Madubuike Poised for Debut

Sep 25, 2026 at 07:42 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Zay Flowers (left) and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle (right)
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers (left) and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle (right)

The Ravens could get star wide receiver Zay Flowers back Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil.

Flowers returned to practice Friday at Brazil's Botafogo soccer facility in a limited capacity and is questionable to play.

Flowers was also limited in practice last Friday but did not play against the New Orleans Saints because of his hamstring injury.

This week, Head Coach Jesse Minter included Flowers among players who "have a real opportunity to maybe help us in the game" against the Cowboys.

"I'm excited about that," Minter said.

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) practiced again Friday and have been full participants all week. They have no injury designation, indicating they are poised to play.

Adding them to a Ravens defense looking to bounce back after giving up 15 points in the fourth quarter last week would be huge. Madubuike is one of the NFL's best defensive linemen and Buchanan is coming off a strong rookie season.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe), however, has been ruled out after not practicing all week. He started against the Saints but was forced to the sideline in the fourth quarter.

Second-year offensive tackle Carson Vinson is in line to make his first career start. Minter called Vinson was one of the team's most improved players this offseason.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Ravens Feel Good After Long Flight to Brazil

The Ravens spent time in the pool to help their legs recover. Will Lamar Jackson test the Cowboys' defense by running more? Baltimore feels ready to adjust to the field conditions at Maracanã Stadium. The Ravens are excited to see how fans react to NFL football on Sunday.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cowboys

Playing for the first time in Brazil, the Ravens (1-1) face the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) in a Week 3 International Series matchup.

news

Scenes From Rio: Ravens Arrive for Brazil Game

Follow along as the Ravens get set for their third international game in franchise history.

news

Five Things to Know About the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has one of the NFL's top offenses, but their defense has struggled through two games.

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens Favored to Beat Cowboys

A win over Dallas would move Baltimore to 2-1 on the season.

news

Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Cowboys Game in Rio

Are the Ravens already in a must-win situation?

news

Teddye Buchanan Eyes Return After Attacking His Rehab

Second-year linebacker Teddye Buchanan will reportedly make his 2026 debut in Week 3, after relentless rehabbing from a season-ending knee injury.

news

News & Notes: Declan Doyle Explains Aggressive Play Call, Derrick Henry Usage

Anthony Weaver is keeping a close eye on the Ravens' defensive vibes. Devontez Walker can earn more snaps. Ravens' kickoff coverage needs to be sharp Sunday vs. Cowboys' Pro Bowl returner.

news

Nnamdi Madubuike Talks About Whether He's Ready to Make His Debut

Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike is feeling good after full practice participation.

news

Zay Flowers Still Not Practicing Before Ravens Fly to Rio

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is also still not practicing on Thursday as he deals with a toe injury.

news

Late for Work: Ravens' Rebuilt Offensive Line Is Under the Microscope After Two Weeks

Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer says Kyle Hamilton is an 'absolute game-wrecker.' Nick Wright still believes in the Ravens and Jackson. Could John Harbaugh and Joe Flacco reunite with the Giants?

Advertising