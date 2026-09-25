Zay Flowers Has a 'Real Opportunity' to Play vs. Cowboys; Nnamdi Madubuike Poised for Debut

The Ravens could get star wide receiver Zay Flowers back Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil.
Flowers returned to practice Friday at Brazil's Botafogo soccer facility in a limited capacity and is questionable to play.
Flowers was also limited in practice last Friday but did not play against the New Orleans Saints because of his hamstring injury.
This week, Head Coach Jesse Minter included Flowers among players who "have a real opportunity to maybe help us in the game" against the Cowboys.
"I'm excited about that," Minter said.
Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) practiced again Friday and have been full participants all week. They have no injury designation, indicating they are poised to play.
Adding them to a Ravens defense looking to bounce back after giving up 15 points in the fourth quarter last week would be huge. Madubuike is one of the NFL's best defensive linemen and Buchanan is coming off a strong rookie season.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe), however, has been ruled out after not practicing all week. He started against the Saints but was forced to the sideline in the fourth quarter.
Second-year offensive tackle Carson Vinson is in line to make his first career start. Minter called Vinson was one of the team's most improved players this offseason.