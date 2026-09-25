Zay Flowers Has a 'Real Opportunity' to Play vs. Cowboys; Nnamdi Madubuike Poised for Debut

Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) and linebacker Teddye Buchanan (knee) practiced again Friday and have been full participants all week. They have no injury designation, indicating they are poised to play.

Adding them to a Ravens defense looking to bounce back after giving up 15 points in the fourth quarter last week would be huge. Madubuike is one of the NFL's best defensive linemen and Buchanan is coming off a strong rookie season.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe), however, has been ruled out after not practicing all week. He started against the Saints but was forced to the sideline in the fourth quarter.