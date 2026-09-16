 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ravens Place Promising Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane on Injured Reserve

Sep 16, 2026 at 03:24 PM
Author Image
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

WR Ja'Kobi Lane
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Ja'Kobi Lane

The Ravens have placed wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane on injured reserve, putting his promising rookie season on pause.

Baltimore promoted veteran wide receiver Chris Moore from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to take Lane's spot.

Lane suffered a wrist injury in the first half of the Ravens' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He had successful surgery Wednesday morning, Head Coach Jesse Minter said, and "definitely has a really good chance of coming back here pretty quick."

Lane will miss at least the next four games. He would be eligible to return, at the earliest, for the Ravens' Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. After that game begins a gauntlet facing the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, followed by five teams that were in last year's playoffs: the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

In his first regular season game, Lane had a touchdown called back by a holding penalty and one other catch for 11 yards.

Lane looked to be in line for a major role in Baltimore's offense from the start after a red-hot training camp full of highlight-reel catches and consistent playmaking. The 6-foot-4 rookie was his the most popular pick among teammates for breakout player of the year.

"Everybody was pretty bummed about it. He brings so much light, so much juice to our room," wide receiver Devontez Walker said of Lane's injury. "Everybody saw the type of player he is and he's the same kind of person. We hope he recovers as fast as he can."

Despite the setback, Lane has kept his usual positive outlook.

The Ravens will turn to other wide receivers to make up for the loss in the offense. Rashod Bateman was held without a catch (one was overturned by a penalty) in the first game. Walker (groin) will likely step into a bigger role, along with LaJohntay Wester, veteran Chris Moore and perhaps rookie Elijah Sarratt, who was a healthy scratch.

Baltimore may also be without star wide receiver Zay Flowers, as he's dealing with a hamstring injury that also sidelined him for two weeks during training camp. Minter said he's day to day.

The Ravens filled Moore's practice squad spot by bringing back veteran cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Zay Flowers Not Practicing As Saints Week Starts

Several Ravens were not spotted at the start of Wednesday's practice.

news

Mailbag: Which Wide Receivers Will Step Up Amidst Injuries?

Can we appreciate Tyler Loop? Does Lamar Jackson need more offensive line help?

news

Late for Work: Emmitt Smith Believes Derrick Henry Could Break His All-Time Rushing Record

Ja'Kobi Lane reportedly headed for surgery, but Rod Woodson says he's not concerned about wide receiver depth. More rave reviews for Declan Doyle and the offense.

news

Power Rankings: Ravens Rise Ahead of Week 2

The Ravens made the top three in several rankings, including the No. 1 spot in FOX Sports' list.

news

Ravens Release Kicker Jake Moody After Tyler Loop's Strong Start

The Ravens have also signed a wide receiver to the practice squad after two left with injuries in the season opener.

news

What We Learned About Declan Doyle's New Offense

Declan Doyle showed some creative wrinkles in Week 1. Zay Flowers was put in positions to get the ball. Ravens' offensive line played fast and aggressive.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Calls Derrick Henry the 'Greatest Older Athlete of All Time'

Chris Simms says Zay Flowers would've had 300 receiving yards if he hadn't suffered an injury. Lamar Jackson's magical play makes tiresome narratives disappear.

news

News & Notes: Injury Updates on Zay Flowers, Ja'Kobi Lane

Revamped offensive line set the tone in the run game. Minter sees room to grow for the defense. Trey Hendrickson's impact was immediately felt.

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Could Trade Joey Porter Jr. Amid Contract Dispute

Todd Monken wouldn't name his Week 2 starting quarterback immediately after Deshaun Watson struggled during the Browns' opener. The Bengals' revamped defense forced four turnovers and scored a touchdown but remained unsatisfied.

news

Grades & Snap Counts: Ravens' Stars Shined in Opener

Trey Hendrickson thrived even though he didn't get a sack. The Ravens' offensive line thrived in run blocking, but penalties were a problem. Nate Wiggins was a lockdown corner to start the year.

news

Late for Work: Jesse Minter, Declan Doyle Get Rave Reviews As New Era Begins With a Win

Will the Ravens sign a veteran wide receiver? Derrick Henry is named Week 1's biggest winner. Trey Hendrickson showed why he's worth every penny. Lamar Jackson and Doyle reportedly 'meet every day for hours.'

Advertising