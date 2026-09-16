Ravens Place Promising Rookie Ja'Kobi Lane on Injured Reserve

The Ravens have placed wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane on injured reserve, putting his promising rookie season on pause.

Baltimore promoted veteran wide receiver Chris Moore from the practice squad to the 53-man roster to take Lane's spot.

Lane suffered a wrist injury in the first half of the Ravens' season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He had successful surgery Wednesday morning, Head Coach Jesse Minter said, and "definitely has a really good chance of coming back here pretty quick."

Lane will miss at least the next four games. He would be eligible to return, at the earliest, for the Ravens' Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns. After that game begins a gauntlet facing the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, followed by five teams that were in last year's playoffs: the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

In his first regular season game, Lane had a touchdown called back by a holding penalty and one other catch for 11 yards.

Lane looked to be in line for a major role in Baltimore's offense from the start after a red-hot training camp full of highlight-reel catches and consistent playmaking. The 6-foot-4 rookie was his the most popular pick among teammates for breakout player of the year.

"Everybody was pretty bummed about it. He brings so much light, so much juice to our room," wide receiver Devontez Walker said of Lane's injury. "Everybody saw the type of player he is and he's the same kind of person. We hope he recovers as fast as he can."