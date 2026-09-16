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Zay Flowers Not Practicing As Saints Week Starts

Sep 16, 2026 at 01:52 PM
WR Zay Flowers
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers is not practicing Wednesday as the Ravens begin preparations to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

After exploding with 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half in Indianapolis, Flowers was sidelined by a hamstring injury, which he also dealt with during training camp. On Monday, Head Coach Jesse Minter said Flowers is day to day.

Fellow wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane is not at practice after suffering a wrist injury. Cornerback T.J. Tampa (knee) and several veteran leaders were also not spotted at the start of practice.

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