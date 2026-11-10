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Ravens Trade for Offensive Lineman Ryan Neuzil

Nov 10, 2026 at 04:31 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

OL Ryan Neuzil
Peter Joneleit/AP Photo
OL Ryan Neuzil

The Ravens traded for veteran offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil at the buzzer of Tuesday's deadline, bolstering the roster in the trenches.

Baltimore sent guard Andrew Vorhees and reported conditional 2028 sixth-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons.

A fifth-year veteran, Neuzil has been the Falcons' starting center this season and all 17 games last year.

The Ravens already traded for Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, who has played well as the Ravens' starter the past two games. Baltimore has first-round rookie Vega Ioane and veteran John Simpson as their starting guards.

A backup guard, Vorhees has played in five games and made two starts this season due to injuries on the Ravens' offensive line. He was a 17-game starter last year at left guard.

Neuzil has the 15th-highest grade among all NFL centers who have played at least 50% of their team's snaps this season by Pro Football Focus.

Originally undrafted out of Appalachian State in 2021, Neuzil developed in Atlanta under the coaching of Dwayne Ledford, the Ravens' Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach.

The Ravens signed Neuzil's backup, Jovaughn Gwyn, in free agency this offseason, and he started the team's first three games before suffering a long-term knee injury in Brazil. Now, Neuzil can help a Ravens offensive line that's looking to establish itself more strongly over the second half of the season.

Neuzil signed a two-year, reported $9.5 million extension with the Falcons before the 2025 season and is in a contract year. If he were to sign elsewhere next offseason, it could net the Ravens a compensatory pick for 2028 that could offset the pick Baltimore traded to Atlanta.

Sitting at 4-5 and in last place in the AFC North, there were questions about whether the Ravens would be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. General Manager Eric DeCosta had already added Jurgens and veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and he wasn't done bolstering the Ravens with another strong addition on the offensive line.

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