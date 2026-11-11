Late for Work: Pundits Grade Trade for Offensive Lineman Ryan Neuzil

With the Ravens' season at a crossroads, there wasn't an obvious answer to the question of whether the team should buy or sell in the hours leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline.
As a series of trades around the league were made throughout the day, it appeared the Ravens would stand pat, but General Manager Eric DeCosta made a last-minute swap before the clock struck 4 p.m.
Baltimore acquired offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for guard Andrew Vorhees and a reported conditional 2028 sixth-round pick.
Neuzil has been the Falcons' starting center the past two seasons and the Ravens already added a center via trade last month when they acquired Cam Jurgens from the Philadelphia Eagles.
According to Pro Football Focus, Neuzil has played four career snaps at guard. Jurgens was playing guard in Philadelphia before the Ravens traded for him. The Ravens had two backup guards in Vorhees and Emery Jones Jr. and could have made the move to add more depth at center.
Here's a look at pundits' grades for the Neuzil trade:
ESPN’s Seth Walder: "Grade: B+. Cam Jurgens has been struggling since the Ravens acquired him a little over a month ago. Is Neuzil coming in to start over him? Is one of them moving to guard? Or is this just a pure value play? … Did the Falcons know they weren't going to bring back Neuzil and dealt him to avoid losing him for nothing? That's possible, though I would have thought they would have managed more of a return. But maybe that's what attracted the Ravens -- they saw this as a value play that could net them a profit in terms of compensatory picks with upside that Neuzil could help them now and in the future. I don't mind that for Baltimore, especially since the Jurgens deal already is looking like a mistake."
The Athletic’s Daniel Popper: "Grade: B-. Neuzil has been solid for the Falcons this season, and he is a fit in Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme. Standout rookie guard Vega Ioane was dealing with a knee sprain, but he returned in Week 9. Perhaps the Ravens wanted to shore up their center depth? They now have a capable answer if Jurgens gets injured. Or they can move Jurgens to guard if one of the guards, Ioane or John Simpson, suffers an injury. Vorhees did not play well in two starts this season. Having Neuzil would help prevent the Ravens from having to move Ioane back to center, which they did in an emergency earlier this year."
NFL.com's Kevin Patra: "Grade: C+. It's tough to see clear logic here from the Ravens, unless this is simply a play at a comp pick if Neuzil finds cash in free agency. If this trade is because the Cam Jurgens trade already looks like it's in trouble, then, well, Baltimore has bigger problems. I guess when your quarterback situation is as bad as the Ravens' this season, continuing to take swings at upgrading the offensive line isn't terrible."
USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Grade: C. The last deal before the deadline was perhaps the most puzzling. Baltimore has certainly taken a great interest in its interior line, having drafted Vega Ioane in the first round in April and added Cam Jurgens at center last month. And with Ioane now settled at right guard, Andrew Vorhees became expendable. Neuzil reunites with Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford, under whom he previously worked in Atlanta. The former standout left guard at Appalachian State could return to that spot to push John Simpson, who's largely been a letdown in his return to the organization. Or Neuzil could serve as further insurance for Jurgens, given the center's injury troubles. But adding an expiring contract in what's shaping up to be a lost season is more than a little confusing."
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton: "Grade: C. After starting in all 17 games last season under the Ravens' previous coaching regime, Andrew Voorhees has only started in two of his five appearances with the return of John Simpson and the addition of rookie first-rounder Vega Ioane. In this deal, Baltimore gets a more experienced interior offensive lineman who has 38 career starts at center. Ryan Neuzil has started in every game over the last two seasons. He'll provide depth behind two-time Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens."
Two Players Who Will Benefit Most From Jacoby Brissett Addition
The addition of veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett figures to boost the offense, and former NFL head coach and Ravens defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis said tight end Mark Andrews and running back Derrick Henry in particular should benefit.
"He's going to be Mark Andrews' best friend," Lewis said on “Glenn Clark Radio.” "He loves throwing the football to the tight end. Obviously, he had Trey McBride who he could get the ball to, as one of the tight ends in Arizona."
In the 12 games Brissett started with the Cardinals last season, McBride caught 97 passes for 964 yards and 10 touchdowns. The two continued to have a strong connection this year.
Regarding Henry, Lewis said defenses won't be able to load the box in an attempt to neutralize him because they have to respect Brissett's arm.
Ioane Makes The Athletic's Midseason All-Rookie First Team
The Ravens' interior offensive line has been in flux this season, but Ioane has been a bright spot because of his reliability and versatility.
Ioane was named to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler’s Midseason All-Rookie First Team.
"Whether the Ravens have needed him at guard or center, Ioane has been up for the challenge," Brugler wrote. "He hasn't given up a sack since Week 1 and has been the steadiest run blocker of all rookie offensive linemen."
Quarterback Joe Fagnano made the second team. He and first-team selection Jalon Daniels of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only rookie quarterbacks to start a game this season.
"It didn't go well at all [for Fagnano]," Brugler wrote. "But facing the Jaguars, who rank second in the NFL in scoring defense, in your starting debut is a tough ask. Fagnano ranks second among all rookies in completions and first downs."
Tight ends Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas, nickel cornerback Chandler Rivers, and punter Ryan Eckley received honorable mention.
Quick Hits
- Lamar Jackson (91.3) has the Ravens' highest Pro Football Focus grade at the midway point of the season.