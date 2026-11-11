Late for Work: Pundits Grade Trade for Offensive Lineman Ryan Neuzil

ESPN’s Seth Walder: "Grade: B+. Cam Jurgens has been struggling since the Ravens acquired him a little over a month ago. Is Neuzil coming in to start over him? Is one of them moving to guard? Or is this just a pure value play? … Did the Falcons know they weren't going to bring back Neuzil and dealt him to avoid losing him for nothing? That's possible, though I would have thought they would have managed more of a return. But maybe that's what attracted the Ravens -- they saw this as a value play that could net them a profit in terms of compensatory picks with upside that Neuzil could help them now and in the future. I don't mind that for Baltimore, especially since the Jurgens deal already is looking like a mistake."

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper: "Grade: B-. Neuzil has been solid for the Falcons this season, and he is a fit in Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's scheme. Standout rookie guard Vega Ioane was dealing with a knee sprain, but he returned in Week 9. Perhaps the Ravens wanted to shore up their center depth? They now have a capable answer if Jurgens gets injured. Or they can move Jurgens to guard if one of the guards, Ioane or John Simpson, suffers an injury. Vorhees did not play well in two starts this season. Having Neuzil would help prevent the Ravens from having to move Ioane back to center, which they did in an emergency earlier this year."

NFL.com's Kevin Patra: "Grade: C+. It's tough to see clear logic here from the Ravens, unless this is simply a play at a comp pick if Neuzil finds cash in free agency. If this trade is because the Cam Jurgens trade already looks like it's in trouble, then, well, Baltimore has bigger problems. I guess when your quarterback situation is as bad as the Ravens' this season, continuing to take swings at upgrading the offensive line isn't terrible."

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: "Grade: C. The last deal before the deadline was perhaps the most puzzling. Baltimore has certainly taken a great interest in its interior line, having drafted Vega Ioane in the first round in April and added Cam Jurgens at center last month. And with Ioane now settled at right guard, Andrew Vorhees became expendable. Neuzil reunites with Offensive Line Coach Dwayne Ledford, under whom he previously worked in Atlanta. The former standout left guard at Appalachian State could return to that spot to push John Simpson, who's largely been a letdown in his return to the organization. Or Neuzil could serve as further insurance for Jurgens, given the center's injury troubles. But adding an expiring contract in what's shaping up to be a lost season is more than a little confusing."