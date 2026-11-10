Ravens Release Blocking Tight End Among Several Roster Moves

In addition to trading for veteran offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil, the Ravens made several other roster moves Tuesday.

Baltimore released veteran tight end Nick Vannett and guard Kyle Hergel. They also released guard Michael Jordan from the practice squad and brought back fullback Lucas Scott in his place.

Vannett had played the past five games for the Ravens, including three starts. He stepped into a key blocking role after Durham Smythe suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4. Vannett played 28% of the Ravens' offensive snaps.

The Ravens have struggled to run the ball consistently in recent weeks. Derrick Henry has rushed for less than 60 rushing yards in each of the Ravens' four straight losses and has just one touchdown over that span.

Hergel was brought in as a backup offensive lineman and saw action in one game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jordan was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 27 but did not see any game action. The Ravens added to their offensive line depth with Neuzil.