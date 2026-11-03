Banged Up Joe Fagnano Leads Ravens' Reshuffled Quarterbacks at Practice

The Ravens plucked Slovis off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad. He had a strong preseason with the Arizona Cardinals and has familiarity with Ravens Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork, who coached him last season in Arizona.

Reed spent part of training camp and the preseason with the Ravens and was re-signed to the practice squad on Monday.

In addition to Jackson and Huntley being sidelined, kicker Tyler Loop (groin), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest) were not on the field at the start of Tuesday's practice. Hawkins hasn't practiced since Oct. 21.

Loop is expected to be placed on injured reserve, meaning Jake Moody, who is currently on the practice squad, will be the Ravens' kicker against the Jaguars.