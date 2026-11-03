Banged Up Joe Fagnano Leads Ravens' Reshuffled Quarterbacks at Practice

After injuries to Lamar Jackson (thumb) and Tyler Huntley (toe), undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano is in line to start Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
However, even Fagnano is banged up this week. Fagnano took the practice field Tuesday afternoon, but with his right ankle heavily taped.
Fagnano took a low shot from Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver at his legs during Sunday's loss in Buffalo. He was hobbling after the play but finished the game.
On Monday, Head Coach Jesse Minter said he expects Fagnano to "have a chance to play" against the Jaguars, but the short week puts even more strain on the Ravens' reshuffled quarterback situation.
Last week, Jackson, Huntley and Fagnano were the Ravens' quarterbacks on the practice field. This week, it's Fagnano, Kedon Slovis and Austin Reed.
The Ravens plucked Slovis off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad. He had a strong preseason with the Arizona Cardinals and has familiarity with Ravens Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork, who coached him last season in Arizona.
Reed spent part of training camp and the preseason with the Ravens and was re-signed to the practice squad on Monday.
In addition to Jackson and Huntley being sidelined, kicker Tyler Loop (groin), safety Jaylinn Hawkins (knee) and defensive lineman Calais Campbell (rest) were not on the field at the start of Tuesday's practice. Hawkins hasn't practiced since Oct. 21.
Loop is expected to be placed on injured reserve, meaning Jake Moody, who is currently on the practice squad, will be the Ravens' kicker against the Jaguars.
Leading Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot), who has the 15th-most rushing yards in the NFL this season (492), was not spotted at their Tuesday practice.