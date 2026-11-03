Late for Work: Pundits Debate Potential Quarterback Trade Options for Ravens

Build the offensive line

"I don't buy into the idea that the Ravens have tried to be cheap on the offensive line. They re-signed Ronnie Stanley, they used three first or second-round draft picks on offensive linemen since Lamar Jackson has been in Baltimore, and just gave up another second-round pick for Cam Jurgens. But they have failed to build the right offensive line and they need to acknowledge that and there are some difficult decisions that need to be made.

"They need to use early draft capital to invest in the future of this offensive line. Over the past three drafts the Pittsburgh Steelers have spent two first-round draft picks, and one pick in rounds two to four on the offensive line. The Ravens need to follow that plan and keep taking swings earlier in the draft."

Be more salary cap efficient.

"The Ravens' cap and draft philosophy needs to focus around the passing game. Lamar Jackson, pass catchers, pass blockers, pass-rushers, coverage defenders. If you aren't a very good player in any of those categories, then the Ravens shouldn't be investing a significant amount of money in you as a player.