Late for Work: Pundits Debate Potential Quarterback Trade Options for Ravens

With Lamar Jackson headed to injured reserve, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (toe) expected to miss time, and third-string rookie Joe Fagnano also banged up ahead of Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Ravens signed quarterback Austin Reed to the practice squad on Monday.
Reed spent part of training camp and the preseason with the Ravens, giving him familiarity with the Ravens' playbook and ability to step in if needed. Reed also has familiarity with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, as he spent the 2025 preseason with the Chicago Bears and Doyle.
Reed, who has no NFL regular-season experience, will likely back up Fagnano on Thursday night assuming Fagnano is healthy enough to play, but there's a chance the Ravens will look to add a more established quarterback.
"I do expect the Baltimore Ravens to go out and consider some QB trades," said NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who specifically named Bears backup Tyson Bagent and the Arizona Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett as potential trade options.
Bagent, 26, has six career starts, including two this season. The 33-year-old Brissett, who has 73 career starts, started every game this season, but he was demoted this week to No. 3 on the depth chart behind Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck.
Pundit Devises Plan to Set Ravens Up for Success Beyond This Season
There's still a lot of football to be played, but there's no denying that Jackson's injury and a three-game losing streak that dropped the Ravens (4-4) into last place in the AFC North have put the team's playoff aspirations in jeopardy.
Ravens in 5’s Gordon McGuinness contended that planning for the 2027 season should begin now. He devised a five-step plan to get the Ravens back on track, and signing Jackson to a contract extension was among them.
"If there is even the slightest gleam of a silver lining in this situation for the Ravens, it's that Lamar Jackson and [General Manager] Eric DeCosta can sit down during this season and get his long-term deal worked out," McGuinness wrote. "Give him a fully guaranteed, four-year deal that makes him the highest paid quarterback in football again. It frees up cap room for the Ravens and locks in one of the best quarterbacks in football."
Here's a look at two other steps on McGuinness' list:
Build the offensive line
"I don't buy into the idea that the Ravens have tried to be cheap on the offensive line. They re-signed Ronnie Stanley, they used three first or second-round draft picks on offensive linemen since Lamar Jackson has been in Baltimore, and just gave up another second-round pick for Cam Jurgens. But they have failed to build the right offensive line and they need to acknowledge that and there are some difficult decisions that need to be made.
"They need to use early draft capital to invest in the future of this offensive line. Over the past three drafts the Pittsburgh Steelers have spent two first-round draft picks, and one pick in rounds two to four on the offensive line. The Ravens need to follow that plan and keep taking swings earlier in the draft."
Be more salary cap efficient.
"The Ravens' cap and draft philosophy needs to focus around the passing game. Lamar Jackson, pass catchers, pass blockers, pass-rushers, coverage defenders. If you aren't a very good player in any of those categories, then the Ravens shouldn't be investing a significant amount of money in you as a player.
"You can get by with cheaper players at linebacker, and you can always find run stuffers in free agency and later in the draft, but when it comes to the players that are costing you the most, they need to be players that impact the passing game on either side of the ball."