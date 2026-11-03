News & Notes: Tyler Loop Is Injured, Jake Moody Steps in at Kicker

Ravens Search for Offensive Line Improvement

The Ravens' quarterbacks were hit 12 times against Buffalo as the offensive line struggled in pass protection. For the offense to become more consistent, the line's performance needs to improve.

"There's a lot of things to improve on all across the board, but in particular the offensive line, pass protection, in the run game, so many things," Minter said.

Baltimore has suffered numerous injuries along the line this season, but Minter said the line wasn't using that as a crutch.

"We're chasing improvement, we're chasing continuity," Minter said. "That's not an excuse."

The offensive line issues led to a tough day for the quarterbacks. On Baltimore's first play from scrimmage, Bills outside linebacker Greg Rousseau got past right tackle Roger Rosengarten, and Jackson's right hand collided with Rousseau's arm as Jackson threw a pass. Jackson suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery and send him to injured reserve.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley left the game with a toe injury in the second quarter after he got twisted up on a tackle by Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver. The Ravens' No. 3 quarterback, Joe Fagnano, got hit low by Oliver and came up hobbling, although Fagnano was able to finish the game.

Rosengarten said after the game that he felt responsible for Jackson's injury, but Minter said he disagreed.

"I would say that's never the case," Minter said. "Football is a funny game — there's 100% injury rate for guys. Guys get hurt on stuff sometimes where there's no contact, where there is contact.