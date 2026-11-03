Ravens Sign Quarterback Kedon Slovis Off Packers Practice Squad

Lamar Jackson (thumb) will be placed on injured reserve and Tyler "Snoop" Huntley (toe) is sidelined following Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Previously third-string undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano is in line to start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he's also dealing with an ankle injury.

The Ravens brought back quarterback Austin Reed to the practice squad Monday, but Slovis joins the 53-man roster and will immediately jump into learning the offense to give himself a shot to play.

Slovis appeared in two games with the Arizona Cardinals last season and saw limited action, attempting just two passes.

He played well this preseason, however. In three games, Slovis completed 30 of 51 passing attempts (58.8%) for 328 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

In his most extensive action in the Cardinals' preseason finale, Slovis completed 21 of 35 passes for 223 yards against the Green Bay Packers.