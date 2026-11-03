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Ravens Sign Quarterback Kedon Slovis Off Packers Practice Squad

Nov 03, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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by Clifton Brown & Ryan Mink
QB Kedon Slovis
Matt Ludtke/AP Photo
QB Kedon Slovis

The Ravens have signed 25-year-old quarterback Kedon Slovis off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad, adding more depth to their injury-depleted quarterback room.

Lamar Jackson (thumb) will be placed on injured reserve and Tyler "Snoop" Huntley (toe) is sidelined following Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Previously third-string undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano is in line to start Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he's also dealing with an ankle injury.

The Ravens brought back quarterback Austin Reed to the practice squad Monday, but Slovis joins the 53-man roster and will immediately jump into learning the offense to give himself a shot to play.

Slovis appeared in two games with the Arizona Cardinals last season and saw limited action, attempting just two passes.

He played well this preseason, however. In three games, Slovis completed 30 of 51 passing attempts (58.8%) for 328 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.

In his most extensive action in the Cardinals' preseason finale, Slovis completed 21 of 35 passes for 223 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers must have liked what they saw, because they signed Slovis to their practice squad two days after he was cut by the Cardinals.

Slovik reunites with Quarterbacks Coach Israel Woolfork, who worked with him last season in Arizona. Slovis also played at USC when Ravens Wide Receivers Coach Keary Colbert was coaching there.

Slovis was undrafted in 2024 after being an All-Pac-12 quarterback at USC. He was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019. After three seasons in Los Angeles, Slovis transferred to Pittsburgh and played one season there before finishing his college career at BYU.

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