Late for Work: Jesse Minter, Declan Doyle Get Rave Reviews As New Era Begins With a Win

Jesse Minter, Declan Doyle Get Rave Reviews As New Era Begins With Win
The Jesse Minter era got off to an inauspicious start, as the Colts methodically marched down the field on Minter's defense to score a touchdown on the opening drive of Sunday's season opener in Indianapolis.
As the saying goes, however, it's not about how you start, it's how you finish. That's especially relevant for a Ravens team that has been prone to losing double-digit leads
The Ravens needed just three plays to score on their first possession, and went on to build an 18-point halftime lead en route to a 41-23 victory in Minter's first game as head coach and Declan Doyle's debut as offensive coordinator. The Colts never got closer than 15 points in the second half.
The Ravens did not come out of the game unscathed. Wide receiver Zay Flowers suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the second half after he exploded for five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown before halftime.
The receiving corps took another hit when rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane exited the game in the first half. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the initial diagnosis is a fractured wrist, and Ian Rapoport added that Lane is expected to miss several weeks.
The injuries notwithstanding, there was a lot to like about the first game of the new era under Minter and Doyle.
NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack: "Minter gets A+ in first game as head coach. It's hard to imagine a head-coaching debut going much better than Jesse Minter's. His Ravens destroyed the Colts. Even the lopsided 41-23 score made the result seem far closer than it was. Baltimore's defense -- the coach's specialty -- was unable to limit Jonathan Taylor, but Marlon Humphrey did force and recover a fumble from the RB at a point when the game still felt somewhat in the balance. Roquan Smith contributed 11 tackles and collected an interception after going without one for the first time in his career last year. Trey Hendrickson also fit in spectacularly, as he delivered a game-high eight quarterback pressures. And when things got a little hairy in the second half following an injury to Zay Flowers, Baltimore made the correct adjustments, counting on Derrick Henry to help milk the game away.
"This was Minter's seventh Week 1 as an NFL coach, having spent four years on the Ravens staff previously and the past two years as the Chargers' defensive coordinator. His teams are now 7-0 in Week 1 and his defenses have allowed 10.4 points per game in those contests, per NFL Research."
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: "Jesse Minter's Baltimore Ravens look like the Baltimore Ravens. I had a couple of coaches tell me over the summer to look out for the Ravens, and it wasn't on the premise that there was some sort of deficiency in the way that proud franchise has been run over the past couple of decades. More so, it was a reflection of how the rest of the league sees the talent on the roster—and the respect they have for Minter as a head coach. Baltimore's first game in 19 years with someone other than John Harbaugh leading the sideline is now in the books, and that rosy outlook has already found some validation.
"The Ravens didn't just crush a good Colts team in Indianapolis yesterday. They won 41–23 their way. Meaning they did it with an overpowering run game laying the foundation, one that blew through the Colts' defense for 202 yards on the ground, including 144 and three scores on 24 carries from Derrick Henry. Meaning they did it with a multiple defense that both threw a lot at Daniel Jones and played it responsibly, yielding just four plays of more than 15 yards and none of more than 25. Meaning, also, Lamar Jackson was surgical."
Baltimore Beatdown's Dustin Cox: "It's hard to come away from Jesse Minter's first game as anything but impressed. Both sides of the ball were dominant with small lapses throughout the game."
The Baltimore Banner’s Paul Mancano: "Jesse Minter and his staff didn't call a perfect game — the defense leaked a bit in the second half and the offense struggled without Zay Flowers. But there was much to be excited about on both sides of the ball. Before Flowers' injury, Declan Doyle's offense diced up Indianapolis. The creativity of Minter and Anthony Weaver's unit was a delight to watch. Penalties were an issue, but they are to be expected for a brand-new staff in Week 1. This isn't a finished product, but there's plenty to build on."
The Ringer Diante Lee: "Week 1 winner: Declan Doyle. There are 17 offensive play callers who are either working with a new team this season or doing the job for the first time. No one made a better first impression than Baltimore's new play caller, Declan Doyle, who engineered touchdown drives on four of the Ravens' first five offensive possessions against Indianapolis. Those scores effectively won the game for Baltimore halfway through the second quarter. … Last season was a mess for this offense because of injuries and bad luck, but it looks like the Ravens are back—and somehow even better than before."
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "The influence of Doyle, who has been mentored by Sean Payton and Ben Johnson, was noticeable. Jackson lined up under center far more often than he has in his NFL career. Baltimore relied heavily on its '11' personnel and made good on its vow to hunt explosive plays in the run and pass game.
"There were wrinkles, too. On Jackson's 5-yard touchdown run on the Ravens' first drive, left tackle Ronnie Stanley lined up to the right of right tackle Roger Rosengarten and rookie tight end Matt Hibner lined up at left tackle. Jackson ran behind Hibner and scored untouched. On Flowers' 54-yard touchdown, the wide receiver lined up in the backfield and found plenty of time and space underneath. He wasn't touched until he got inside the Colts' 10-yard line. … It was about as good of a play-calling debut as Doyle could have imagined."
Will Ravens Sign a Veteran Wide Receiver?
The Ravens' offense scored just 10 points in the second half with Flowers and Lane sidelined, which is cause for concern going forward if they miss extended time.
"Before Flowers' injury, quarterback Lamar Jackson was 10-of-13 for 214 yards and a touchdown. Without Flowers, Jackson was 7-of-12 for 110 yards," ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote.
With Devontez Walker (hamstring} inactive for the game, the Ravens' wide receiver corps was down to Rashod Bateman, Chris Moore, and LaJohntay Wester after Flowers and Lane exited. Rookie Elijah Sarratt was a healthy scratch.
"Losing Zay Flowers to a persistent hamstring issue is extremely concerning, considering how important he is to this offense," The Baltimore Sun’s C.J. Doon wrote. "He's the Ravens' most explosive playmaker and an easy button for Doyle and Jackson. Ja'Kobi Lane going down with a wrist injury also hurts, considering his promising training camp and preseason performances. He looked like a potential red-zone weapon on Sunday. If Rashod Bateman is this team's WR1 for an extended period of time, that's trouble."
The Ravens committed to their young wide receivers this offseason by not adding any of the big-name veterans who were available. Could the injury situation lead to a veteran addition?
"The Ravens may have to bring somebody in, but right now, they probably have enough in-house to get by for a few weeks," Zrebiec wrote.
Henry Named Biggest Week 1 Winner
Henry has been so good for so long that performances like this one against the Colts have come to be expected, but the 32-year-old running back's defiance of Father Time is truly special.
With his three touchdowns, Henry moved past Marcus Allen into third place on the all-time career rushing touchdowns list with 125.
CBS Sports' Damien Harris named Henry the biggest winner of Week 1.
"It's not even possible that he should still be able to do what he does," Harris said. "That's the way you start the season. When people say, 'You're too old? How can he keep doing this?' You come out Week 1 and put on a performance like that and it's all said and done."
Hendrickson Showed Why He's Worth Every Penny
The Ravens made Hendrickson the highest-paid outside free agent in franchise history this offseason to bolster a pass rush that ranked near the bottom in sacks. While the All-Pro outside linebacker didn't get a sack in his Baltimore debut, he still made a strong first impression.
"Trey Hendrickson signed a four-year, $112 million contract with the Ravens in March. After one game, he looks like he was worth the money," Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith wrote. "Hendrickson didn't have any sacks against the Colts, but he was a constant thorn in the side of Daniel Jones — and when rushing Jones, Hendrickson was constantly getting the better of Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann."
"The 2025 season, Hendrickson's last with the Bengals, was a down year for Hendrickson, who missed 10 games and recorded only four sacks. His first year with the Ravens is off to a great start."
Jackson, Doyle Reportedly 'Meet Every Day for Hours'
The Ravens and Jackson did not finalize a deal for a contract extension before the start of the season, which means he will likely go into next offseason without a new deal with one year left on his contract.
The Ravens have repeatedly said they want to get a deal done, but Garafolo said "no one that I talked to in Baltimore is panicking whatsoever" about the situation.
"It's about football right now for the Ravens and for Jackson," Garafolo said. "And I got the sense that with the previous coaching regime, the relationship had run its course. Now rejuvenated under Jesse Minter's coaching staff and meeting every day from what I am told is hours with Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle, exchanging ideas and going over fundamentals like foot work."
The Athletic’s Jonathon Jones said it's unclear why a deal couldn't be reached this offseason, but he said the Ravens and Jackson are in a good place.