Late for Work: Jesse Minter, Declan Doyle Get Rave Reviews As New Era Begins With a Win

Jesse Minter, Declan Doyle Get Rave Reviews As New Era Begins With Win

The Jesse Minter era got off to an inauspicious start, as the Colts methodically marched down the field on Minter's defense to score a touchdown on the opening drive of Sunday's season opener in Indianapolis.

As the saying goes, however, it's not about how you start, it's how you finish. That's especially relevant for a Ravens team that has been prone to losing double-digit leads

The Ravens needed just three plays to score on their first possession, and went on to build an 18-point halftime lead en route to a 41-23 victory in Minter's first game as head coach and Declan Doyle's debut as offensive coordinator. The Colts never got closer than 15 points in the second half.

The Ravens did not come out of the game unscathed. Wide receiver Zay Flowers suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the second half after he exploded for five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown before halftime.

The receiving corps took another hit when rookie wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane exited the game in the first half. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the initial diagnosis is a fractured wrist, and Ian Rapoport added that Lane is expected to miss several weeks.

The injuries notwithstanding, there was a lot to like about the first game of the new era under Minter and Doyle.

NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack: "Minter gets A+ in first game as head coach. It's hard to imagine a head-coaching debut going much better than Jesse Minter's. His Ravens destroyed the Colts. Even the lopsided 41-23 score made the result seem far closer than it was. Baltimore's defense -- the coach's specialty -- was unable to limit Jonathan Taylor, but Marlon Humphrey did force and recover a fumble from the RB at a point when the game still felt somewhat in the balance. Roquan Smith contributed 11 tackles and collected an interception after going without one for the first time in his career last year. Trey Hendrickson also fit in spectacularly, as he delivered a game-high eight quarterback pressures. And when things got a little hairy in the second half following an injury to Zay Flowers, Baltimore made the correct adjustments, counting on Derrick Henry to help milk the game away.

"This was Minter's seventh Week 1 as an NFL coach, having spent four years on the Ravens staff previously and the past two years as the Chargers' defensive coordinator. His teams are now 7-0 in Week 1 and his defenses have allowed 10.4 points per game in those contests, per NFL Research."

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: "Jesse Minter's Baltimore Ravens look like the Baltimore Ravens. I had a couple of coaches tell me over the summer to look out for the Ravens, and it wasn't on the premise that there was some sort of deficiency in the way that proud franchise has been run over the past couple of decades. More so, it was a reflection of how the rest of the league sees the talent on the roster—and the respect they have for Minter as a head coach. Baltimore's first game in 19 years with someone other than John Harbaugh leading the sideline is now in the books, and that rosy outlook has already found some validation.

"The Ravens didn't just crush a good Colts team in Indianapolis yesterday. They won 41–23 their way. Meaning they did it with an overpowering run game laying the foundation, one that blew through the Colts' defense for 202 yards on the ground, including 144 and three scores on 24 carries from Derrick Henry. Meaning they did it with a multiple defense that both threw a lot at Daniel Jones and played it responsibly, yielding just four plays of more than 15 yards and none of more than 25. Meaning, also, Lamar Jackson was surgical."

Baltimore Beatdown's Dustin Cox: "It's hard to come away from Jesse Minter's first game as anything but impressed. Both sides of the ball were dominant with small lapses throughout the game."

The Baltimore Banner’s Paul Mancano: "Jesse Minter and his staff didn't call a perfect game — the defense leaked a bit in the second half and the offense struggled without Zay Flowers. But there was much to be excited about on both sides of the ball. Before Flowers' injury, Declan Doyle's offense diced up Indianapolis. The creativity of Minter and Anthony Weaver's unit was a delight to watch. Penalties were an issue, but they are to be expected for a brand-new staff in Week 1. This isn't a finished product, but there's plenty to build on."

The Ringer Diante Lee: "Week 1 winner: Declan Doyle. There are 17 offensive play callers who are either working with a new team this season or doing the job for the first time. No one made a better first impression than Baltimore's new play caller, Declan Doyle, who engineered touchdown drives on four of the Ravens' first five offensive possessions against Indianapolis. Those scores effectively won the game for Baltimore halfway through the second quarter. … Last season was a mess for this offense because of injuries and bad luck, but it looks like the Ravens are back—and somehow even better than before."

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "The influence of Doyle, who has been mentored by Sean Payton and Ben Johnson, was noticeable. Jackson lined up under center far more often than he has in his NFL career. Baltimore relied heavily on its '11' personnel and made good on its vow to hunt explosive plays in the run and pass game.