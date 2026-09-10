Late for Work: Pundits Expect Trey Hendrickson to Thrive in Jesse Minter's Defense

Pundits Expect Trey Hendrickson to Thrive in Jesse Minter's Defense
A lack of sacks was a problem for the Ravens' defense last season, so the team signed four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson to be a big part of the solution.
The deal reportedly was for four years, $112 million, the richest contract the organization has ever given an outside free agent. Some pundits questioned the Ravens' investment in Hendrickson because of his age (31) and the fact that he's coming off core muscle surgery that ended his 2025 season after seven games.
However, Hendrickson has looked all summer like the player who is just one season removed from a second consecutive 17.5-sack season and runner-up finish for Defensive Player of the Year.
The Athletic’s Daniel Popper included Hendrickson on his list of 10 players who are poised to make the biggest impact on their new teams this season.
"When healthy, Hendrickson is one of the best pass rushers in the league," Popper wrote. "The Ravens have not had an edge rusher of Hendrickson's caliber in years. I think he will thrive in [Head Coach Jesse] Minter's system."
Press Box’s Antonio Barbera also expects Hendrickson to flourish this season. He predicted Hendrickson to have more than 12 sacks.
"Hendrickson was in the backfield constantly this summer," Barbera wrote. "One of the most common images was him debating with coaches and referees that he should have been awarded a noncontact sack on the quarterback, who can't be touched in practice. … Expect a Pro Bowl season from him with the help of new Head Coach Jesse Minter's defensive scheme."
After being tied for the third-fewest sacks in the league last year, Minter and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver are looking to restore the Ravens' feared pass rush.
"Third-year right tackle Roger Rosengarten told The Baltimore Sun that some of the stunts and pressures that were dialed up during training camp created 'chaos,'" The Sun's Brian Wacker wrote. "He also said some of the designs were things he'd never seen before, from Baltimore's own defense or from those around the league that he has faced, and the preseason has offered a glimpse at a few exotic blitzes."
Pundit Explains Why Lamar Jackson Is in Tier 2 of His Quarterback Rankings
Another set of quarterback rankings are out, and yet again, Lamar Jackson's placement is a head-scratcher.
Not only was Jackson not among the four quarterbacks in Tier 1 in NFL.com's Nick Shook’s QB rankings, he also wasn't in the top half of the six quarterbacks in Tier 2. Jackson was No. 8 overall.
Tier 1 consisted of (in order): the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, and New England Patriots' Drake Maye. (Note: The rankings were published prior to Maye's three-interception performance in the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday night.)
Ahead of Jackson in Tier 2 were the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, and Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert. The Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams and Seahawks' Sam Darnold were the other quarterbacks in the tier.
Shook explained why he didn't have Jackson higher on NFL Network’s “NFL Report.”
"The big question for him that he has to answer is can he play a full season," Shook said. "Then he has to adapt to [new Offensive Coordinator] Declan Doyle's offense. … So he starts at No. 8 because I am a little bit concerned about how he's going to adjust to the offense – just because we haven't seen it – at the start of the season.
"But I think he's an easy candidate to climb very quickly."
On a side note, The Ringer’s Diante Lee ranked all 32 teams' quarterback rooms, and the Ravens were No. 5.
"It's unclear exactly what Jackson's contract demands will be, but he has enough leverage to push for a deal worth $70 million annually, which would totally reshape the quarterback market," Lee wrote. "But for 2026, the Ravens have a two-time MVP who is currently making less than Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff. That's a huge win for Baltimore. Backup Tyler Huntley has had plenty of experience filling in for Jackson — he's gone 5-6 in 11 starts for the Ravens since 2000 — and he's making just $2.5 million per year. Baltimore is getting as good a return on investment on its QBs as any team in the league."
The Ravens have additional depth at quarterback in rookie Joe Fagnano, who played so well in the preseason that other teams were looking to trade for him and he made the 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.
Jackson Among Leading MVP Candidates
Jackson may not be getting his due in rankings, but he is getting love as an MVP candidate.
ESPN asked more than 60 of its NFL experts to predict this season's MVP, and Jackson (11 votes) finished second to Burrow (16 votes).
The Athletic’s 40-member NFL staff also made its picks for MVP. Jackson (six votes) came in third, behind Allen (15 votes) and Burrow (10).
"A healthy Jackson can still keep plays alive that are long dead for most quarterbacks, and the new environment might be what Jackson needs to deliver another MVP-level season," The Athletic's Zac Jackson wrote.
As noted in Wednesday’s Late for Work, Jackson was "Good Morning Football's" Jamie Erdahl's MVP pick.
Where Are Ravens Better, Worse, or Still to Be Determined?
With the Ravens' season-opener at the Indianapolis Colts just a few days away, Russell Street Report’s Darin McCann took stock of the team and looked at where it got better, where it got worse, and what's still to be determined since the end of last season.
Here's a look at one from each category:
Better: Wide receivers
"They didn't add that 'splash' guy to the room, but there is at least some reason for optimism with [rookies] Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt. I'm also a believer that Devontez Walker has more than he has shown to this point. Rashod Bateman has a path with a new staff in place, and Zay Flowers has improved every season."
Worse: Tight ends
"The loss of Isiah Likely and Charlie Kolar brings this down, even if the rookies {Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas) have looked better as the summer has gone, and Durham Smythe brings some serious blocking chops to the group. Still, I liked last year's group better, and Mark Andrews is not getting any younger."
TBD: Offensive line
"I'm leaning towards this being an improvement because of the replacement of both guards. Vega Ioane looks like the real deal at right guard, but he's a rookie. John Simpson is somewhat of a journeyman, but that would have been an improvement over what was out there last year. Ronnie Stanley is another year older, and it would be great to see Roger Rosengarten start out strong this year, as opposed to his second-half improvement each of his first two seasons."