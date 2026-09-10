Late for Work: Pundits Expect Trey Hendrickson to Thrive in Jesse Minter's Defense

Pundit Explains Why Lamar Jackson Is in Tier 2 of His Quarterback Rankings

Another set of quarterback rankings are out, and yet again, Lamar Jackson's placement is a head-scratcher.

Not only was Jackson not among the four quarterbacks in Tier 1 in NFL.com's Nick Shook’s QB rankings, he also wasn't in the top half of the six quarterbacks in Tier 2. Jackson was No. 8 overall.

Tier 1 consisted of (in order): the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, and New England Patriots' Drake Maye. (Note: The rankings were published prior to Maye's three-interception performance in the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday night.)

Ahead of Jackson in Tier 2 were the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, and Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert. The Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams and Seahawks' Sam Darnold were the other quarterbacks in the tier.

Shook explained why he didn't have Jackson higher on NFL Network’s “NFL Report.”

"The big question for him that he has to answer is can he play a full season," Shook said. "Then he has to adapt to [new Offensive Coordinator] Declan Doyle's offense. … So he starts at No. 8 because I am a little bit concerned about how he's going to adjust to the offense – just because we haven't seen it – at the start of the season.

"But I think he's an easy candidate to climb very quickly."

On a side note, The Ringer’s Diante Lee ranked all 32 teams' quarterback rooms, and the Ravens were No. 5.

"It's unclear exactly what Jackson's contract demands will be, but he has enough leverage to push for a deal worth $70 million annually, which would totally reshape the quarterback market," Lee wrote. "But for 2026, the Ravens have a two-time MVP who is currently making less than Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff. That's a huge win for Baltimore. Backup Tyler Huntley has had plenty of experience filling in for Jackson — he's gone 5-6 in 11 starts for the Ravens since 2000 — and he's making just $2.5 million per year. Baltimore is getting as good a return on investment on its QBs as any team in the league."