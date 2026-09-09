Late for Work: Pundit Says Ravens Are Best-Equipped Team to Beat Rams in Hypothetical Super Bowl Matchup

Pundits Pick Jackson for MVP, Minter for Coach of the Year

If the Ravens reach the Super Bowl, none of their players or coaches figure to attend the NFL Honors ceremony, which will be held three days prior to the game. However, their presence will be felt at the event if "Good Morning Football's" Jamie Erdahl proves to be an accurate prognosticator.

Erdahl's pick for MVP is Jackson. As noted in Tuesday’s Late for Work, she also went with Minter for Coach of the Year and wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Erdahl believes history will repeat itself for Jackson, who won his two prior MVP awards in his first season with a new offensive coordinator (Greg Roman in 2019, Todd Monken in 2023).

"Declan Doyle, in from having a top 10 offense with the Chicago Bears … and now he has this toy called Lamar Jackson," Erdahl said.

Meanwhile, Minter continues to be a popular pick for Coach of the Year. FanDuel TV's Kay Adams is among the latest pundits to tab Minter for the award.

"It's not the easiest path. Why? Because the Ravens are a great team perennially. You already expect them to win and get to the playoffs," Adams said on the "Up & Adams Show." "This is going to take some work. It's going to take a 13-, 14-win situation … to even enter the conversation for Coach of the Year.