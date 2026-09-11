Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Colts Opener

Large Majority of Pundits Predict Winning Start to Jesse Minter Era
A new era for the Ravens kicks off on Sunday, but expectations remain the same.
Led by first-year Head Coach Jesse Minter, the Ravens will take the field in Indianapolis for the season-opener against the Colts as one of the Super Bowl favorites.
Excitement abounds for a fully healthy Lamar Jackson in new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system, and a star-studded defense seeking a return to form under Minter.
An overwhelming majority of the pundits we sampled (50 of 53) are predicting the Minter era gets off to a winning start. Only NFL.com's Gennaro Filice, CBS Sports' Dave Richard, and Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano picked the Colts.
Baltimore is a 3.5-point road favorite against a Colts team that started 8-2 last year, including 6-0 at home, before losing seven straight games to end the season. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is back after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 14 and said he feels "really good."
Here's what pundits are saying about the game:
The Ravens can make a statement.
CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden: "I love Baltimore in this spot. … For Baltimore and Lamar Jackson, this is a statement game. This is a statement game Week 1 for them to show the entire NFL world we have something cooking with Jesse Minter."
The Ravens will prevail in a shootout.
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: "Lamar Jackson and the new-look offense will have success here on the fast track. The Colts won't be able to match that. Look for a lot of points in this one with Jackson winning it."
Jackson will shine in Week 1, as he usually does.
The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec: "A new offense, defense and coaching staff that didn't play its starters this preseason leads to plenty of ambiguity about how the Ravens will come out of the gate, but Jackson has been highly effective in Week 1s and I think the element of surprise could play in the Ravens' favor."
Jackson looks to continue his success against Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo.
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: "This is QB Lamar Jackson's first game with new OC Declan Doyle, but the two-time NFL MVP is familiar with Colts DC Lou Anarumo, who was the longtime coordinator with the Bengals. Jackson has excelled in his past four games against Anarumo's defenses, throwing 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, while averaging 258.5 passing yards."
Can Minter solve the Colts offense after it lit up his Chargers defense last season?
NFL.com's Dan Parr: "First-year Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter has an opportunity to prove his worth right away against an offense that scored in bunches when QB Daniel Jones was healthy last year. Minter needs no reminder of that fact, as the Colts went on the road and dropped 38 on his Chargers in Week 7, the most points allowed by the Bolts all season. Can the defensive guru avenge that loss with his new crew? On paper, he has the weaponry to make it happen."
The Baltimore Sun’s Josh Tolentino: "Whether or not the Ravens clear defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike and linebacker Teddye Buchanan to play, I expect their defense to carry them early. Baltimore held preseason opponents to 6-for-35 on third down, mostly with backups on the field. Jonathan Taylor and Daniel Jones represent a real step up in competition, but first-year coach Jesse Minter has plenty of playmakers at his disposal."
Why the Colts defense could be a problem for the Ravens offense.
Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski: "Interestingly, the Indianapolis Colts' defense has a very specific matchup in its favor, with the defensive tackle duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart facing two brand-new starters along the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line. Thus, the Colts could control the line of scrimmage to make life difficult on quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry."
Safety Kyle Hamilton versus Colts tight end Tyler Warren is a key matchup.
Ravens Wire’s Glenn Erby: "The chess match between Kyle Hamilton and Colts tight end Tyler Warren could become one of the defining elements of Baltimore's season opener. The Colts can align Warren in several locations, creating matchup problems for linebackers and defensive backs. Baltimore has an answer in Hamilton, whose size and versatility allow him to play deep safety, in the box or over the slot. Jesse Minter will have to balance Hamilton's multiple responsibilities as a Swiss Army Knife with his value as a blitzer and run defender. Jonathan Taylor's presence could force Hamilton closer to the line, potentially creating openings for Warren behind the linebackers. Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson could also get matched up against the tight end. Still, Hamilton gives Baltimore its most flexible response. Containing Warren without removing Hamilton from other areas of the game will be an early test for Minter's defense."
Here are other picks for Ravens-Colts:
ESPN: 11 of 11 panelists pick Ravens / NA
Baltimore Sun: 6 of 6 panelists pick Ravens / "The Jesse Minter era will get off to an electric start with a sack-happy defense that will pressure quarterback Daniel Jones into a costly mistake that leads to a defensive touchdown or sets up the offense for one." – Brian Wacker
USA Today: 6 of 6 panelists pick Ravens / NA
NFL.com: 4 of 5 panelists pick Ravens / "The biggest question for ball knowers around the league, is whether Lamar Jackson has his swagger back after not performing to his usual standard much in an injury-plagued 2025. Will new OC Declan Doyle -- previously Ben Johnson's apprentice -- launch a rejuvenated Jackson into orbit against a long-struggling Colts defense that didn't add much sizzle in the offseason? Maybe it's wishful thinking, but I'd like to believe the two-time MVP still has enough in the tank to outlast a frisky Indy offense." — Dan Parr
NFL Network: 8 of 8 panelists pick Ravens / NA
Sporting News: Ravens 23, Colts 20 / "Lamar Jackson vs. Daniel Jones is a sneaky Week 1 affair as Baltimore's current NFL team takes on its previous one. Jackson and Derrick Henry will feel it early in Declan Doyle's offense, while the defense will also come flying again for Jesse Minter's defense. That sets up the Ravens to outproduce what the Colts get from Jones and Jonathan Taylor."— Vinnie Iyer
CBS Sports: 6 of 7 panelists pick Ravens / "The Ravens and first-year coach Jesse Minter face a tough road game to open the season. Lamar Jackson and the new-look offense will have success here on the fast track. The Colts won't be able to match that. Look for a lot of points in this one with Jackson winning it." — Pete Prisco
Pro Football Talk: Ravens 24, Colts 20 / "The team that fled Baltimore in 1984 hosts the team that backfilled the vacancy 12 years later. It's a tough opener for a new coaching staff, but the Ravens have Lamar Jackson — and he seems to be a big believer in the new offense."— Mike Florio
Sports Illustrated: 7 of 8 panelists pick Ravens / NA
Zrebiec Says Trey Hendrickson Can 'Transform" Ravens Defense
Zrebiec and his fellow AFC North beat writers at The Athletic were asked to name the non-quarterback who will be the determining factor in whether the team they cover overachieves or underachieves this season.
Zrebiec pointed to outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson, who makes his highly anticipated Ravens debut on Sunday.
"It's been quite a while since the Ravens had an elite edge rusher, and Hendrickson, assuming he can regain that 2020 to 2024 form, has the ability to transform the defense," Zrebiec wrote. "Last year's Ravens couldn't get to the quarterback, consistently create turnovers or close games. A healthy and motivated Hendrickson should help in all three areas and make the Ravens' defense better at every level. He's been especially dangerous in the fourth quarter, where the defense's inability to get off the field or make a game-changing play has held the team back."
Bold Predictions for Three Ravens Rookies
Ravens on SI’s Josh Reed made bold predictions for each rookie on the Ravens' 53-man roster. Here's a look at three:
First-round G Vega Ioane
"Ioane doesn't just prove to be light-years better than his successor, the much-maligned Daniel Faalele, he quickly establishes himself as one of the best young guards in the league, living up to his pre-draft hype as the best offensive line prospect in this class regardless of position.
"Bold prediction: Starts all 17 games, voted to the Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro."
Third-round WR Ja'Kobi Lane
"The 6-foot-4 and 200-pounder with 32-inch arms and 10.5-inch hands will be a dangerous weapon in the red zone who plays above the rim and will come down with highlight-reel catches going over the top of one or more defenders each week.
"Bold prediction: Outproduces veteran Rashod Bateman and breaks the Ravens rookie record for receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns with 81 catches for 920 yards and eight touchdowns."
Undrafted OLB Ethan Burke
"The undrafted free agent out of Texas and former Maryland native looked right at home in a Ravens uniform all summer and proved he belonged in one as a member of the 53-man roster with his play in the preseason. Burke made plays as a pass rusher, edge setter against the run, in coverage and on special teams, showing that he was too good to cut.
"Bold prediction: Stars on special teams and carves out a versatile role on defense as a hybrid defender who can play off the edge, move or just work inside on stunts and twists and drop into coverage. He continues to be a ball magnet, batting down four passes at the line of scrimmage, forcing a couple of fumbles (one of defense, one on special teams), recording 3.5 sacks and four tackles for loss."