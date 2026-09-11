Late for Work: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Colts Opener

Can Minter solve the Colts offense after it lit up his Chargers defense last season?

NFL.com's Dan Parr: "First-year Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter has an opportunity to prove his worth right away against an offense that scored in bunches when QB Daniel Jones was healthy last year. Minter needs no reminder of that fact, as the Colts went on the road and dropped 38 on his Chargers in Week 7, the most points allowed by the Bolts all season. Can the defensive guru avenge that loss with his new crew? On paper, he has the weaponry to make it happen."

The Baltimore Sun’s Josh Tolentino: "Whether or not the Ravens clear defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike and linebacker Teddye Buchanan to play, I expect their defense to carry them early. Baltimore held preseason opponents to 6-for-35 on third down, mostly with backups on the field. Jonathan Taylor and Daniel Jones represent a real step up in competition, but first-year coach Jesse Minter has plenty of playmakers at his disposal."

Why the Colts defense could be a problem for the Ravens offense.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski: "Interestingly, the Indianapolis Colts' defense has a very specific matchup in its favor, with the defensive tackle duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart facing two brand-new starters along the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line. Thus, the Colts could control the line of scrimmage to make life difficult on quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry."

Safety Kyle Hamilton versus Colts tight end Tyler Warren is a key matchup.