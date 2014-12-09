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Joe Flacco Gets Job Done With His Feet

Dec 09, 2014 at 06:30 AM
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Garrett Downing

Garrett Downing Sr. Director of Social Media

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Joe Flacco is best known for his arm.

The seventh-year quarterback has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, and he's a prototypical dropback passer who doesn't typically run out of the pocket.

But sometimes Flacco will tuck and run if needed, and he made key plays with his feet in Sunday's 28-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

"I like when he runs," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Joe makes yards when he runs."

Flacco's final stat line on the ground wasn't particularly impressive – seven carries for 16 yards – but the situations for those carries told the story. He had three carries that went for first downs, and another for a touchdown.


His longest run of the day was a 15-yard scamper on the first play of a 97-yard touchdown drive. Flacco took off from his own end zone and found a wide-open stretch in the middle of the field to pick up 15 yards and put the wheels in motion for the Ravens' first score of the game.

"I just saw a big hole open up and just ran, just took it," Flacco said. "It got the drive going and I'm glad to take those when I can."

A much shorter, but equally critical carry for Flacco and the Ravens came on Baltimore's opening drive of the second half. The Ravens were facing 4th-and-1 from their own 35-yard line, and Harbaugh decided to go for the first down instead of punting.

Needing 1 yard to move the chains, the Ravens kept the ball in Flacco's hands. Baltimore called a quarterback sneak and Flacco plunged behind right guard Marshal Yanda and center Jeremy Zuttah to keep the drive alive.

"It was a quarterback sneak all the way," Flacco said. "It was definitely nice that there wasn't really a ton of people in there. I think that's what was huge about being able to call the play that we did and not just give away a quarterback sneak. By the time I snapped the ball I was pretty confident that we were going to get it."

Flacco had another sneak in the fourth quarter that went for a touchdown from the 1-yard line to give the Ravens some cushion with their lead. Flacco eventually closed the game with three straight kneel downs to give him seven carries on the day, his highest mark since a victory over the Rams on Sept. 25, 2011.

"Joe plays so well and so steady so consistently we just kind of take it for granted," Harbaugh said. "He's playing at the highest level. He's playing at the highest level you can play at and this victory down here proves it."

Rare Photos Of Joe Flacco

Get a unique look at the Ravens franchise quarterback in behind-the-scene photos of his football career.

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