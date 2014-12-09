Joe Flacco Gets Job Done With His Feet





His longest run of the day was a 15-yard scamper on the first play of a 97-yard touchdown drive. Flacco took off from his own end zone and found a wide-open stretch in the middle of the field to pick up 15 yards and put the wheels in motion for the Ravens' first score of the game.

"I just saw a big hole open up and just ran, just took it," Flacco said. "It got the drive going and I'm glad to take those when I can."

A much shorter, but equally critical carry for Flacco and the Ravens came on Baltimore's opening drive of the second half. The Ravens were facing 4th-and-1 from their own 35-yard line, and Harbaugh decided to go for the first down instead of punting.

Needing 1 yard to move the chains, the Ravens kept the ball in Flacco's hands. Baltimore called a quarterback sneak and Flacco plunged behind right guard Marshal Yanda and center Jeremy Zuttah to keep the drive alive.

"It was a quarterback sneak all the way," Flacco said. "It was definitely nice that there wasn't really a ton of people in there. I think that's what was huge about being able to call the play that we did and not just give away a quarterback sneak. By the time I snapped the ball I was pretty confident that we were going to get it."

Flacco had another sneak in the fourth quarter that went for a touchdown from the 1-yard line to give the Ravens some cushion with their lead. Flacco eventually closed the game with three straight kneel downs to give him seven carries on the day, his highest mark since a victory over the Rams on Sept. 25, 2011.