Late for Work: Top Remaining Tasks on Ravens' Offseason Checklist

Josh Cuevas on Being Welcomed by Mark Andrews, 'Starstruck' Speaking With Ozzie Newsome

Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas said tight end Mark Andrews reached out to welcome him to the team after the Ravens selected him in the fifth round.

"Mark Andrews texted me, and he's like, 'So happy for you, man. Enjoy the day, and let's get going, let's get to work,'" Cuevas said on the "Ryan Ripken Show." "It kind of reassured me a little bit, knowing what kind of room I'm going into and the guys that are in there. That's something I don't take for granted – a room, a brotherhood, and that's where I feel I do my best, just having that trust around me."

Cuevas recalled getting the call from the Ravens and said he was "starstruck" when Executive Vice President Newsome, an all-time great tight end at Alabama, got on the phone.

"I didn't know what to do. I believe I was fumbling over my words," Cuevas said. "Looking back at the video, I was a little goofy kind of going through it. … It was such a surreal moment. Talking with Ozzie, that initial 'Roll Tide,' that gave me so much comfort, knowing that he's going to be in the building."

Cuevas, fourth-round pick Matthew Hibner, and free-agent addition Durham Smythe join Andrews in a revamped tight end room after the departures of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency.

What are the Ravens getting in Cuevas?