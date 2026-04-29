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Late for Work: Top Remaining Tasks on Ravens' Offseason Checklist

Apr 29, 2026 at 09:33 AM
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Kevin Eck

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QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Top Remaining Tasks on Ravens' Offseason Checklist

The Ravens used the draft to check several items off their offseason checklist, but there is still work to do.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra identified the biggest tasks remaining for each team. Upgrading at center was at the top of the list for the Ravens.

"The Ravens exited the draft upgrading the interior offensive line with first-round guard Vega Ioane, but never replaced center Tyler Linderbaum, creating a glaring problem at the pivot," Patra wrote. "It's an issue with no easy fix at this stage. The Ravens might have to wait until training camp battles begin to see if a veteran option becomes available."

General Manager Eric DeCosta said an unexpected early run on centers in the second round, combined with not seeing enough value to use a Day 3 pick on a center, is why the Ravens did not draft one.

"I do think we'll have a plan at the position. I feel confident in saying that," DeCosta said after the draft. "I think we have a couple guys here that will compete for that position. But as the Hall of Fame general manager [Ozzie Newsome] once said, 'You don't play games until September.'"

In-house options include free-agent additions Danny Pinter and Jovaughn Gwyn and returnee Corey Bullock, who signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and was Linderbaum's backup last season. Pinter, a converted guard, is the only one of the three who has starting experience. He started three games at center over the past two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens also have reportedly signed undrafted center Nick Dawkins, a two-year starter and team captain at Penn State who is 6-foot-4 and scored very high on his athletic testing.

Graham Glasgow (136 starts over 10 seasons) and Ethan Pocic (97 starts over nine seasons) are the top available veteran free agents.

Top Remaining Free Agents at Ravens Positions of Need

The Ravens can now sign any free agent and it will not count against the compensatory pick formula.

WR Tyreek Hill
1 / 29

WR Tyreek Hill

Matt Rourke/AP Photo
WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 29

WR Deebo Samuel

Matt Slocum/AP Photo
WR Stefon Diggs
3 / 29

WR Stefon Diggs

Adam Hunger/AP Photo
WR Keenan Allen
4 / 29

WR Keenan Allen

Hailey Stutzman/AP Photo
WR Jauan Jennings
5 / 29

WR Jauan Jennings

Jed Jacobsohn/AP Photo
WR DeAndre Hopkins
6 / 29

WR DeAndre Hopkins

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Josh Reynolds
7 / 29

WR Josh Reynolds

Adam Hunger/AP Photo
C Graham Glasgow
8 / 29

C Graham Glasgow

Terrance Williams/AP Photo
C Andre James
9 / 29

C Andre James

Kirk Irwin/AP Photo
C Ethan Pocic
10 / 29

C Ethan Pocic

Greg M. Cooper/AP Photo
DT D.J. Reader
11 / 29

DT D.J. Reader

David Dermer/AP Photo
DT Daquan Jones
12 / 29

DT Daquan Jones

Ashley Landis/AP Photo
DT Shelby Harris
13 / 29

DT Shelby Harris

Greg M. Cooper/AP Photo
DT Calais Campbell
14 / 29

DT Calais Campbell

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
EDGE Haason Reddick
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EDGE Haason Reddick

Peter Joneleit/AP Photo
EDGE Jadeveon Clowney
16 / 29

EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Jerome Miron/AP Photo
EDGE Cameron Jordan
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EDGE Cameron Jordan

Danny Karnik/AP Photo
EDGE Joey Bosa
18 / 29

EDGE Joey Bosa

Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
EDGE Jihad Ward
19 / 29

EDGE Jihad Ward

Stew Milne/AP Photo
ILB Bobby Wagner
20 / 29

ILB Bobby Wagner

Danny Karnik/AP Photo
ILB Bobby Okereke
21 / 29

ILB Bobby Okereke

Adam Hunger/AP Photo
ILB Germaine Pratt
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ILB Germaine Pratt

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo
ILB Devin White
23 / 29

ILB Devin White

Ashley Landis/AP Photo
CB L'Jarius Sneed
24 / 29

CB L'Jarius Sneed

Kamil Krzaczynski/AP Photo
CB Rasul Douglas
25 / 29

CB Rasul Douglas

Mike Stewart/AP Photo
CB Marshon Lattimore
26 / 29

CB Marshon Lattimore

Gareth Patterson/AP Photo
CB Tre'Davious White
27 / 29

CB Tre'Davious White

Adrian Kraus/AP Photo
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
28 / 29

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Zach Bolinger/AP Photo
CB Trevon Diggs
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CB Trevon Diggs

Julio Cortez/AP Photo
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The Baltimore Sun’s Sam Cohn said it's also possible that the Ravens could explore a trade for a center.

"A Day 2 pick might make sense in the right trade package," Cohn wrote. "During the draft, Baltimore's war room mulled over the idea of trading third- and fourth-round picks to grab a center in the second round. DeCosta will certainly field more calls if it means fortifying the protectors of his superstar quarterback."

Rayshaun Benny Is Among Pundit's Favorite Picks

Day 3 picks, especially seventh-rounders, don't often garner a lot of attention from pundits, but Michigan defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is an exception.

Benny, who the Ravens selected with the 250th pick, was named one of Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick’s 16 favorite picks of the draft.

"There was little reason for Benny to still be available late into the seventh round," Flick wrote. "A Senior Bowl standout, Benny ranked No. 105 on my big board and has a solid combination of size, length and quickness at 6' 3" and 298 pounds. Benny is powerful, has an adequate pass-rush arsenal and can shoot gaps on rushing downs. He can find his way into Baltimore's interior defensive line rotation."

Head Coach Jesse Minter and Defensive Line Coach Lou Esposito coached Benny at Michigan, and DeCosta described him as "a plug-and-play guy coming in right out of the gates."

Five Ravens Selections Make ESPN's Top 100 Picks Rankings

Benny was one of five Ravens selections who made ESPN’s Matt Miller’s ranking of the 100 best picks.

Here's a look at where they landed, along with Miller's comments:

No. 19 Ioane (First round, No. 14 overall)

"Ioane to the Ravens was one of the most popular mock draft matches, and for good reason. He is a powerful, experienced trench player who was a perfect selection for Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta as far as fit and value. Although there were valuable prospects available at the Ravens' other positions of need (WR and TE), the depth at those positions was superior to guard. In a draft in which the Ravens had 11 selections, they did great to walk out of the first round with an instant starter with All-Pro potential at a high-value position of need. That's expert-level drafting."

No. 55 Missouri OLB Zion Young (Second round, No. 45)

"The Ravens get praised every year for drafting great value at positions of need and did it again by getting Young 15 picks lower than I had him slotted. He's an ideal fit for new coach Jesse Minter's defense. … After a 2025 season in which the team struggled to get pressure, addressing edge was the Ravens' No. 1 priority. With Young joining Trey Hendrickson in the fold, DeCosta was successful yet again."

No. 69 Indiana WR Eljah Sarratt (Fourth round, No. 115)

"The yearly plea to add big-bodied playmakers around Lamar Jackson was finally heard. Sarratt represents one of four pass catchers the Ravens added in this draft, all of whom are 6-2 or taller. Sarratt excelled at Indiana in making plays on back-shoulder fades and using his frame to shield defenders from the ball. That has been missing in Baltimore, as the previous regime seemed to favor speed on the edges to widen out defenses. That still exists with Zay Flowers, but Sarratt's ability to win at the catch point was needed."

No. 80 Duke CB Chandler Rivers (Fifth round, No. 162)

"One of the largest point differentials in this draft was the selection of Rivers at No. 162 when he was ranked No. 91 on the board. With Marlon Humphrey entering his age-30 season, the Ravens had to start planning for their future at corner. Rivers' value in the middle of Round 5 was obvious, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him getting work in dime situations this season given the lack of proven cornerback talent outside Humphrey and Nate Wiggins, last year's first-rounder."

No. 91 Benny

"Here's a value swing of almost 100 points. Benny was widely ranked as a fourth-round prospect, with many evaluators believing he would go off the board in the top 150. But his fall landed him in an ideal situation. With Nnamdi Madubuike's neck injury still a question mark, the Ravens found another fast, undersized penetrator at defensive tackle. It would be irresponsible to suggest a seventh-round pick could be Madubuike, but the player type is a perfect match."

Josh Cuevas on Being Welcomed by Mark Andrews, 'Starstruck' Speaking With Ozzie Newsome

Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas said tight end Mark Andrews reached out to welcome him to the team after the Ravens selected him in the fifth round.

"Mark Andrews texted me, and he's like, 'So happy for you, man. Enjoy the day, and let's get going, let's get to work,'" Cuevas said on the "Ryan Ripken Show." "It kind of reassured me a little bit, knowing what kind of room I'm going into and the guys that are in there. That's something I don't take for granted – a room, a brotherhood, and that's where I feel I do my best, just having that trust around me."

Cuevas recalled getting the call from the Ravens and said he was "starstruck" when Executive Vice President Newsome, an all-time great tight end at Alabama, got on the phone.

"I didn't know what to do. I believe I was fumbling over my words," Cuevas said. "Looking back at the video, I was a little goofy kind of going through it. … It was such a surreal moment. Talking with Ozzie, that initial 'Roll Tide,' that gave me so much comfort, knowing that he's going to be in the building."

Cuevas, fourth-round pick Matthew Hibner, and free-agent addition Durham Smythe join Andrews in a revamped tight end room after the departures of Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar in free agency.

What are the Ravens getting in Cuevas?

"I feel as though I'm more of a utility tight end. You put me anywhere," Cuevas said. "They way they used me at 'Bama, I was stretched out at wideout, they had me in line, they had me motioning all the time."

Quick Hits

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