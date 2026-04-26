Rumor Mill: Ladarius Webb Jr. to Sign With Ravens as Undrafted Free Agent

The 2026 NFL Draft may be over, but the Ravens are still hard at work.
Here are the undrafted free agents that have reportedly agreed to deals with the Ravens:
S Ladarius Webb Jr., Wake Forest
A familiar name is coming to Baltimore, just the younger one.
Webb is a 5-foot-9 defensive back from Wake Forest and the son of Ravens legend Ladarius Webb Sr., who played nine seasons in Baltimore.
After one year at South Alabama, the younger Webb transferred to Wake Forest, recording 36 tackles (two for loss), seven passes defensed, and one sack.
RB Dontae McMillian, Eastern Michigan
McMillian, a Seattle native, eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground last season and added 375 yards on 33 catches.
WR Octavian Smith Jr., Maryland
Smith is a Burtonsville, Md., native and caught 43 passes for 529 yards for the Terps in 2025.
OT Diego Pounds, Ole Miss
The 6-foot-6, 325-pound Pounds started all 15 games at left tackle for Ole Miss last season.
C Nick Dawkins, Penn State
The 24-year-old Dawkins started 12 games for the Nittany Lions and was a team captain for the 2025 season.
WR Cortez Braham, Memphis
A Baltimore native, Braham led Memphis with 889 yards and eight touchdowns on 63 receptions last season.
DL Dion Wilson Jr., Syracuse
After spending three seasons at Arizona, the 6-foot-5 Wilson started in 11 games for the Orange in 2025, notching 29 tackles (2.5 for loss).