What We Learned From Scouts About Ravens' Draft Class

The Ravens are a team that trusts the tape above all else. Three days after the draft concluded, two scouts in the front office went through the tape to show reporters why they drafted their 11 newest Ravens.
Here are the takeaways from a film session with Ravens Director of College Scouting Andrew Raphael and Assistant Director of College Scouting Joey Cleary:
G Vega Ioane, Round 1 (14)
- He was the fourth offensive lineman drafted, but the Ravens feel they got the best pass protector in the class, regardless of position. The three offensive linemen taken before Ioane were Spencer Fano (Browns), Francis Mauigoa (Giants), and Kadyn Proctor (Dolphins).
- While Ioane's size and strength scream gap/power scheme, the tape shows he has the athleticism to stand out in any run scheme. He's a do-it-all blocker. Penn State often used him as a lead blocker on screens, asking him to get to the second level on the perimeter.
- Ioane's tenacity jumps off the tape. He frequently ends up off the screen because he's giving defenders a ride so far down the field or onto the bench.
- A couple reasons he had zero holding penalties over the past two seasons is because he's so good at keeping his balance and resetting his hands. He stays attached to defenders because of his immense core strength.
- Ioane is a premier guard with no position change projection required. One thing he can still improve on is consistently having the right pad level in run blocking.
- Cleary said the Ravens feel Ioane is a better prospect than guard Tyler Booker, who the Cowboys selected No. 12 overall last year, because Ioane is more athletic.
OLB Zion Young, Round 2 (45)
- While Ioane is at the top of his class in pass protection, Young's power and effort put him at or near the top of the outside linebacker class.
- Young rocks blockers backwards with his power. He also capitalizes on his heavy hands with feet that keep moving forward. He doesn't break stride when running through blockers' faces, as he did at the Senior Bowl.
- He's a three-down linebacker who has the versatility to play standing up outside, with his hand in the dirt at defensive end, and even kick inside to allow Baltimore to get more outside linebacker pass rushers on the field.
- Young has a closer's mentality. Video of Young's hot mic moment from the Missouri-Auburn overtime coin toss last season went viral. More importantly, Young backed up his words, making several big plays during two overtimes to secure Missouri's win.
- Comparisons to Za'Darius Smith are legit. Smith, a Ravens fourth-round pick in 2015, stands in at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds and never had more than 6.5 sacks in college. He was a big, versatile, physical defender who developed into a premier pass rusher. Young is 6-foot-5, 267 pounds and had 6.5 sacks in his best college season last year.
WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Round 3 (80)
- At 6-foot-4 and with a 40-inch vertical, Lane is a wide receiver that Lamar Jackson can build trust with to win 1-on-1 battles down the field, similar to the relationship he built with DeAndre Hopkins last season.
- Lane's film is loaded with highlight-reel catches, and it's evident that his quarterback trusted him on end zone fades and other jump balls, including when in trouble and on the run.
- Lane's huge 10 ½-inch hands show up on tape. He makes plucking the ball away from his body look easy.
- He has the ability to get separation vertically with his speed. With long strides, Lane can chew up cushions and stack defenders when he gets a free release.
- The Ravens see a young player with elite traits and a high ceiling. He can reach it by, in part, putting on more bulk strength and improving his route running.
WR Elijah Sarratt, Round 4 (115)
- While he's another big-bodied wideout at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, Sarratt has a different skillset than Lane, primarily because of his run-after-catch ability.
- Sarratt breaks tackles and gets vertical. He has a shorter gait, which allows him to change directions more quickly.
- While he played mostly outside in college, the Ravens believe Sarratt can be a good "big slot" receiver because of his RAC abilities, toughness, strong hands, and good instincts uncovering underneath. His 4.53 speed isn't an issue inside, where he would get more free releases.
- Sarratt came up big in critical situations time and time again for quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1-overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. Sarratt and Mendoza built a strong connection on back-shoulder throws.
TE Matt Hibner, Round 4 (133)
- Hibner is closer to Isaiah Likely than Charlie Kolar and can be used in a variety of roles as a primarily receiving tight end. According to Pro Football Focus, Hibner lined up in the slot on 277 snaps, inline for 240 snaps, and in the backfield for 163 snaps last year at SMU.
- Hibner has a good mixture of size (6-foot-4), speed (4.57), and instincts. Only four tight ends drafted in this class clocked faster 40-yard dashes, and it shows on tape when he stretches the seam vertically and with the ball in his hands. If Hibner gets free while opponents focus elsewhere, he could take it to the end zone.
- He's excellent on scramble drills, making himself friendly for the quarterback with good feel and awareness.
- He doesn't have many blocking Y tight end reps on tape, but he has the physicality and temperament for the job. He also showed at the Senior Bowl that he's willing to get physical with defensive ends and outside linebackers. That's one area where he'll continue to grow.
- Hibner should be a good special teams player with his size/speed/willingness. He had some good reps while at Michigan with Jesse Minter, before Hibner got the shot to show what he could do on offense.
CB Chandler Rivers, Round 5 (162)
- Rivers plays bigger than his 5-foot-10, 185-pound size. He played primarily outside at Duke, where he held his own against bigger wide receivers, but projects inside in the NFL.
- While he will likely convert mostly to nickel, Rivers does have the versatility to play outside.
- Part of the reason why he measures up against bigger wide receivers is because he can jump. Rivers posted a 39-inch vertical at the Combine and it showed in 2024 when he picked off last year's No. 1-overall pick, Cam Ward, by flying over the top of two receivers.
- He doesn't get rattled, even in recovery mode. He had an interception after a receiver crossed his face in the slot by flipping his hips and diving to make the catch.
- He consistently rips at the football while making tackles, which should translate to forced fumbles in the NFL.
- He's a good blitzer who plays with bad intentions.
TE Josh Cuevas, Round 5 (173)
- His standout skill is versatility. He could have a Kyle Juszczyk-like role in Baltimore.
- Cuevas is a hard-nosed blocker who has a good feel for angles and getting his body between the defender and his running back.
- He has good instincts to uncover for the quarterback when in scramble drills.
- He uses his body well to protect the throw and makes catches through contact.
- He's a sneaky good athlete who can hurdle defenders, is tough to take down with the ball in his hands, and can make toe-tapping catches.
RB Adam Randall, Round 5 (174)
- A converted wide receiver, Randall is a dangerous weapon catching passes out of the backfield, where he can flash his speed. Clemson schemed up plays specifically for him as a receiver.
- With his 6-foot-3, 231-pound size, he can make smaller defenders look like a bug on the windshield when he gets rolling downfield.
- As a runner, he has an explosive plant-and-go first step. His skill set as a running back grew during his senior year.
- His body and speed fit well with stretch zone runs, where he can get outside and make a cut to get downfield.
- He's refining his pass protection in the backfield but has good instincts to pick up blitzers and the size to anchor and turn away defenders.
P Ryan Eckley, Round 6 (211)
- Shades of Sam Koch with his wide variety of different punts, including the boomerang.
- Doesn't have the biggest leg, but makes it tough on returners with his ability to hit different punts in different directions and with different distances. He'll keep returners on their toes.
- A smooth holder not only approved by Senior Special Teams Coach Randy Brown, but also by kicker Tyler Loop.
DT Rayshaun Benny, Round 7 (250)
- A versatile defensive lineman with position flexibility to play across the front.
- He's technically sound and was well-coached by Lou Esposito and Minter.
- He gets his hands in the right spot and sheds blocks. He has the strength to toss defenders.
- Does a nice job keeping his hands active, often converting power with a strong club and swim move.
- He stacked wins all week at the Senior Bowl.
OG Evan Beerntsen, Round 7 (253)
- Big (6-foot-3, 302 pounds) guard who is physical and plays with the right mentality.
- He's a block finisher who consistently gets in the last push.
- Could possibly play center. He took snaps there during the Combine.
- He can create competition along the interior offensive line spots.