News & Notes: Ravens Feel Good After Long Flight to Brazil

Will Jackson Put on Running Shoes Against the Cowboys?

The Cowboys have surrendered the most rushing yards to quarterbacks through the first two weeks, as both Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels hurt Dallas with their legs.

It remains to be seen if Jackson will run more often on Sunday than he has lately, or as the season progresses.

"The year just started, we don't know how the season's going to go," Jackson said. "We've got a lot more games."

Jackson has rushed 11 times for 74 yards through the first two weeks, and his rushing attempts have declined over the last two seasons. However, Jackson reiterated that his career-low 67 rushing attempts last season was due to injury.

"I was banged up a lot last year, had a hamstring injury going on the whole season," Jackson said. "Even if coach designed run plays for me, I really couldn't do what I wanted to do. That's why the attempts were low."

Minter said they still planned to take advantage of Jackson's running ability, and that had chosen to hand off on some run-pass option plays so far.