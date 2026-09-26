50 Words or Less: Brazil Trip Could Put Ravens Back on Track

Sometimes, a road trip can get a team back on track.
That happened for the Ravens in 2023 the last time they played a game outside of the United States. After a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, the Ravens traveled to London and defeated the Tennessee Titans. That started a four-game winning streak for the Ravens, who finished 13-4 that season and reached the AFC Championship game.
Three years later, the Ravens find themselves in Brazil for Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Once again, Baltimore is playing an international game following a disappointing loss – this time, it was last weekend's 24-17 fourth-quarter falter against the New Orleans Saints.
After just two games under Head Coach Jesse Minter, the Ravens are still learning about themselves. New offense, a new coaching staff, and now, their first time responding to a defeat.
This trip to Brazil has already been a bonding experience, one that could be a positive turning point the way their trip to London was in 2023. That's what the Ravens are hoping, but first, they must return with the souvenir they covet most – a victory.
Here are my thoughts before Sunday's game, all in 50 words or less:
- Derrick Henry said he would sleep like a baby on the 10-hour flight to Brazil. He may need that rest. Henry has run for at least 100 yards in five of his last six regular season games. Making Henry a main course on the game plan menu is rarely a bad choice.
- I liked how Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle answered questions about not giving the ball to Henry on a crucial third-and-1 in Week 2. Every call Doyle makes won't work, but he offers detailed explanations. Coordinators live on the hot seat, but Doyle has the coolness to handle it.
- Dallas is ranked 29th in scoring defense and 30th against the run. The Cowboys can score, but they can also be scored on. Henry, Lamar Jackson and company should do business in Brazil. I think Baltimore will put up at least 30 points, especially if Zay Flowers plays.
- Committing fewer penalties will be critical. The Ravens been penalized 17 times in two games, including 12 times on offense. Flags have cost them a touchdown, first downs, and disrupted their rhythm. The Ravens have a better chance to beat Dallas if they find fewer ways to beat themselves.
- Let's hope the condition of the playing surface at Maracanã Stadium won't be an issue. World-class athletes deserve first class playing conditions. The players sound excited about being in Brazil and ready to put on a show. The game should be the main storyline, not the grass.
- Nnamdi Madubuike’s possible return is a huge deal, because his talents impact the pass rush and the run defense. Inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan could also be in action on Sunday. Both have worked very hard to come back. Now, after months of being patient, they are chomping at the bit to play.
- If the Ravens take a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter, it's imperative that they finish the job and win the game. This is a new season, but it's not too early to build winning habits.
- It will be critical for the Ravens to get pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott. He can pick teams apart from the pocket, but Baltimore wants to disrupt his timing. Trey Hendrickson, Tavius Robinson, and Mike Green hope to remind the Cowboys that Dak rhymes with sack.
- Dallas kickoff returner KaVontae Turpin is one of the league's best. Baltimore's kickoff coverage has been an issue the first two weeks. If the Ravens don't kick it deep or cover well, Turpin is the kind of returner who will make them pay.
- I'm sure Nate Wiggins is looking forward to Sunday. Whether he's matched up with CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens, Wiggins will be checking a quality receiver. Perhaps Wiggins will be targeted more than usual, which could lead to him making a key interception.