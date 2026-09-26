50 Words or Less: Brazil Trip Could Put Ravens Back on Track

Sometimes, a road trip can get a team back on track.

That happened for the Ravens in 2023 the last time they played a game outside of the United States. After a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5, the Ravens traveled to London and defeated the Tennessee Titans. That started a four-game winning streak for the Ravens, who finished 13-4 that season and reached the AFC Championship game.

Three years later, the Ravens find themselves in Brazil for Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Once again, Baltimore is playing an international game following a disappointing loss – this time, it was last weekend's 24-17 fourth-quarter falter against the New Orleans Saints.

After just two games under Head Coach Jesse Minter, the Ravens are still learning about themselves. New offense, a new coaching staff, and now, their first time responding to a defeat.