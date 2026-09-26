Ravens Elevate K'Von Wallace From Practice Squad

The Ravens have elevated veteran safety K'Von Wallace from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Wallace will add depth to the secondary and special teams in his first opportunity to play this season. Baltimore starting safety Malaki Starks was a full participant in Friday's practice but was limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin injury.

Wallace was part of Baltimore's final roster cuts in August before joining the practice squad. A fourth-round draft pick in 2020 by the Philadelphia Eagles, the 29-year-old Wallace has appeared in 74 NFL games while playing for five different teams. He appeared in three games with the Houston Texans last season, logging 108 snaps on defense and 38 on special teams.