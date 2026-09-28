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Ravens Break Down Last-Second Pass Play That Set Up Game-Winning Field Goal Against Cowboys

Sep 27, 2026 at 11:52 PM
Author Image
Quentin Corpuel

Editorial Associate

WR Zay Flowers
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

One of the Ravens' mantras under Head Coach Jesse Minter is being your best when your best is needed.

It was an especially necessary sentiment considering how many fourth-quarter leads the Ravens had given up in recent years, including Week 2 when they were outscored 15-0 in the final period during a loss to the New Orleans Saints.

A week later, the Ravens finally flipped the script and delivered when their best was needed.

With seven seconds left in regulation and the game tied at 31, the Ravens decided not to kneel out the clock and send the game to overtime. Instead, Lamar Jackson dropped back and threw a bullet to Zay Flowers that gained 27 yards and put the Ravens in kicker Tyler Loop's range for a potential game-winning field goal.

Jackson called timeout right as Flowers was touched down with one second left, ensuring that Loop had a chance to win the game, which he did.

"Everyone was on the same timing," Jackson said. "Zay ran a great route, and I just had to deliver the baby. He caught it, and as soon as he got down, I said, 'Please see me, ref,' and he did."

Jackson said that the offense had been practicing that situation a lot since training camp, but they didn't go over it this past week leading up to Sunday's game.

Thankfully for Jackson & Co., the practice that had already been done translated to a high-stakes moment.

"Everybody just did their job," Flowers said. "It was a one-on-one matchup with me and the nickel (cornerback), and I won… (Lamar) did a great job of taking his time and calling a timeout, too."

Jackson's rocket to Flowers and Loop's ensuing kick also produced some eye-popping advanced stats.

The Ravens also got an underrated boost from Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey who, after making the game-tying chip shot with seven seconds left, booted a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, placing the ball at the Ravens' 35-yard line.

"We really only needed, you know, 18-plus yards to get to our end-of-game type of range," Minter said. "Unbelievable play by Lamar and Zay."

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