50 Words or Less: Players Know Good Health Can't Be Taken for Granted

The Ravens have already had three centers lost to major injuries and they had 15 players on their injury report this week. Meanwhile, the Bengals enter Sunday's game fully healthy coming off a bye.

The week began with the Philadelphia Eagles announcing that quarterback Jalen Hurts was done for the season with blood clots in his lungs. It's only Week 7, but the campaign has already taken a heavy toll on many athletes who play the game and the Ravens have felt the brunt of it so far this season.

As for Jackson, he's "heading in the right direction," and he provided more details about his injury and rehab on Friday than he usually does. Make no mistake, playing with pain comes with the territory in the NFL, and that's the world Jackson's been living in for nine seasons. He's played through injuries before, and it was revealing to hear Jackson set the record straight about the current injury he's been dealing with.

Fortunately, it sounds like he'll be back soon. Hopefully, it'll be against the Bengals. Whenever Jackson feels good enough to play, that will be great news for the Ravens.