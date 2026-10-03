50 Words or Less: Ravens Must Focus on Winning No Matter Who's Missing

The Ravens never expected three centers to suffer major injuries before October.

At the beginning of the week, they didn't expect Trey Hendrickson (finger) to be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Handling unexpected events is part of thriving in the NFL. Vega Ioane was drafted in the first round to be Baltimore's starting right guard, not their center. But with Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic unavailable, Ioane's role has changed and he's rolling with it.

Hendrickson can't go against the Titans, so Mike Green and Ethan Burke will be asked to embrace bigger roles.

That's what it takes to win consistently. You find a way, even when things don't go your way.

Baltimore is a clear favorite against the winless Tennessee Titans (0-3) on Sunday, but that won't matter after the opening kickoff. The Ravens have lost four straight games at M&T Bank Stadium dating back to last season. They've learned the hard way that no game can be taken for granted.

"I think that is something that in this league can be lost at times," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "You watch college football, and you see these big Power Four schools playing against smaller teams. There is none of that going on in the NFL."

The young season has already produced a host of unexpected developments and wild finishes. But after losing four straight regular season games at home dating back to last season, the Ravens need to avoid an upset by defeating the Titans on Sunday.