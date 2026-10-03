50 Words or Less: Ravens Must Focus on Winning No Matter Who's Missing

The Ravens never expected three centers to suffer major injuries before October.
At the beginning of the week, they didn't expect Trey Hendrickson (finger) to be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Handling unexpected events is part of thriving in the NFL. Vega Ioane was drafted in the first round to be Baltimore's starting right guard, not their center. But with Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic unavailable, Ioane's role has changed and he's rolling with it.
Hendrickson can't go against the Titans, so Mike Green and Ethan Burke will be asked to embrace bigger roles.
That's what it takes to win consistently. You find a way, even when things don't go your way.
Baltimore is a clear favorite against the winless Tennessee Titans (0-3) on Sunday, but that won't matter after the opening kickoff. The Ravens have lost four straight games at M&T Bank Stadium dating back to last season. They've learned the hard way that no game can be taken for granted.
"I think that is something that in this league can be lost at times," safety Kyle Hamilton said. "You watch college football, and you see these big Power Four schools playing against smaller teams. There is none of that going on in the NFL."
The young season has already produced a host of unexpected developments and wild finishes. But after losing four straight regular season games at home dating back to last season, the Ravens need to avoid an upset by defeating the Titans on Sunday.
Here are my other thoughts on the Ravens heading into Week 4, all in 50 words or less:
- Ioane wasn't the only offensive lineman who stepped up against Dallas. Carson Vinson made his first career start at left tackle and didn't give up a sack. Even if Ronnie Stanley (toe) returns to the lineup, Vinson's young career is trending upward.
- No matter who's starts up front, Lamar Jackson will find ways to make plays. In addition to staying cool in the pocket, Jackson is healthy enough this season to make plays with his legs. That's creating a different set of problems for defenses.
- Zay Flowers is averaging 24.3 yards per catch, best in the league for anyone with 10 catches or more. He loves Baltimore's new offense and feels his hamstring issues are behind him. That means we should see more big plays from Flowers on Sunday.
- Backup running back Justice Hill gave an interesting interview on "The Lounge" podcast, talking about embracing his role during his eight NFL seasons. It takes a ton of unselfish players to help a team win. Hill is a team player personified.
- Derrick Henry wasn't happy about being stopped four times against Dallas in short-yardage situations. He'll be determined to do better against his former team. I expect Henry, who has six rushing touchdowns this season, to reach the end zone at least once on Sunday.
- Without Hendrickson, the challenge for the Ravens will be to make Titans quarterback Cam Ward uncomfortable in the pocket. He has only been sacked five times in three games. If Ward has ample time to operate, he'll become a bigger threat to help pull off an upset.
- Green says the game is slowing down for him, and that he's ready to break out. But Tavius Robinson may be most likely to step up in Hendrickson's absence. Robinson leads Baltimore with 2 sacks and six quarterback hits. He's a candidate for a breakout game.
- Calais Campbell doesn't have a sack, but he's tied for second on the team with three quarterback hits. At age 40, Campbell has played 51.5% percent of the defensive snaps and has made an impact. He continues to defy Father Time.
- The Titans have had plenty of experience trying to come from behind this season. They've yet to run an offensive play while leading, according to Sharp Football. If the Ravens let a late-game lead slip away against the Titans, it will raise more cause for concern.
- Baltimore's longest home losing streak in history is five games. The Ravens lost their final three home games in 2021, then lost their first two home games in 2022. Tying the franchise's longest home losing streak on Sunday is a record the Ravens want no part of.