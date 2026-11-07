50 Words or Less: Midway Point of Season Leaves Ravens With Major Work Ahead

Halfway through their regular season, the Ravens aren't where they wanted to be.

A 4-5 record is even more concerning because Baltimore has lost four straight games, including the last three by more than 20 points. The Ravens expect the trade for quarterback Jacoby Brissett to help, but they need a collective effort to keep their season afloat when many outsiders will expect them to sink.

The season's not over. But it's reached a crossroads.

"A lot of weak-minded people would easily snowball, fall and do whatever the case, but I know that's not a lot of guys in this locker room, and I know each and every guy in this locker room is going to stand ten toes down on what they believe in," inside linebacker Roquan Smith said.

"At the end of the day, with your back against the wall, how are you going to respond?"

Baltimore's next eight games will answer that question.