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50 Words or Less: Midway Point of Season Leaves Ravens With Major Work Ahead

Nov 07, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

WR Zay Flowers (left), QB Jacoby Brissett (right)
Joey Pulone (left), Matt Patterson (right)/Baltimore Ravens Photos (left), AP Photo (right)
WR Zay Flowers (left), QB Jacoby Brissett (right)

Halfway through their regular season, the Ravens aren't where they wanted to be.

A 4-5 record is even more concerning because Baltimore has lost four straight games, including the last three by more than 20 points. The Ravens expect the trade for quarterback Jacoby Brissett to help, but they need a collective effort to keep their season afloat when many outsiders will expect them to sink.

The season's not over. But it's reached a crossroads.

"A lot of weak-minded people would easily snowball, fall and do whatever the case, but I know that's not a lot of guys in this locker room, and I know each and every guy in this locker room is going to stand ten toes down on what they believe in," inside linebacker Roquan Smith said.

"At the end of the day, with your back against the wall, how are you going to respond?"

Baltimore's next eight games will answer that question.

Here are my thoughts, all in 50 words or less, as the Ravens look to regroup during a mini-bye following Thursday night:

  • Brissett's arrival should give the Ravens more opportunities to attack in the passing game than they showed against Jacksonville. Just one of Joe Fagnano's 18 attempts against the Jaguars traveled more than 10 yards downfield. That makes generating big plays much harder.
  • Derrick Henry has gone four straight games without reaching 100 yards rushing, equaling his longest streak with the Ravens. The lack of a reliable passing attack has made it easier for opponents to load the box. Brissett will try to make defenses pay for that strategy.
  • Zay Flowers also needs to be unleashed. After being shut out in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Flowers (six yards receiving, 17 yards rushing) was bottled up by Jacksonville. Brissett's accuracy should give Flowers opportunities to display his run-after-catch abilities.
  • The Ravens hoped their defense would improve as the season progressed. Instead, they've surrendered more than 30 points in three straight games, including too many explosive plays. That trend has to stop for the losing to end.
  • Baltimore didn't sack Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Nnamdi Madubuike had the Ravens' only quarterback hit. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is having a disappointing season, but don't think he can't hurt the Ravens if they don't pressure him.
  • Asked about the lack of pass rush, Head Coach Jesse Minter intimated that Trey Hendrickson's finger injury continues to be a factor. "We have one guy really kind of playing through, having one free hand." It's another example of how hard it's been for the Ravens to stay healthy.
  • During their losing streak, the Ravens have scored fewer than 14 points a franchise-record four straight times. Offense, defense special teams – the Ravens have issues to deal with in all three phases.
  • Brissett is entering an offense that leads the NFL in pre-snap penalties. The Ravens have effort, but they need better execution. Regardless of who's at quarterback, more pre-snap discipline will be required to become more dynamic.
  • Fagnano's moxie was admirable in an extremely difficult situation. But the Ravens badly need a win, and Brissett has 73 career starts. Fagnano has one. Experience matters, and Brissett gives the Ravens better odds to find their offensive rhythm.
  • In Week 1 against the Chargers, Brissett completed 27 of 37 passes for 277 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. I think the Ravens would gladly take a similar performance from Brissett against the Chargers next Monday night.

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