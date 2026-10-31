50 Words or Less: Ravens Look to Reboot With Lamar Jackson's Return

Happy Halloween, and don't be tricked by the Ravens' most recent performance.

It's difficult to win in the NFL, and even tougher without your best player. Lamar Jackson's expected return Sunday against the Buffalo Bills (5-1) after a three-game absence gives Baltimore (4-3) a golden opportunity to reboot.

All the Halloween candy in the world can't sugarcoat what happened to the Ravens last weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. They were dominated in the second half, 35-0, and took a second straight loss against an AFC North opponent that left the Ravens last in the division heading into Sunday.

However, the next five days will reveal even more about where the Ravens truly stand. They've lost three straight games in Buffalo, where quarterback Josh Allen is 52-16 during the regular season as a starter. Then, Baltimore will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football next week – another tough opponent just four days after facing the Bills.

The Ravens can't do anything about the last two quarters against Cincinnati. But their next two games are huge, and there was renewed energy during this week's preparations.

Getting Jackson back guarantees nothing. But it returns a gifted player to the lineup with 10 games still remaining in the regular season.