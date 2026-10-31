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50 Words or Less: Ravens Look to Reboot With Lamar Jackson's Return

Oct 31, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

QB Lamar Jackson
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

Happy Halloween, and don't be tricked by the Ravens' most recent performance.

It's difficult to win in the NFL, and even tougher without your best player. Lamar Jackson's expected return Sunday against the Buffalo Bills (5-1) after a three-game absence gives Baltimore (4-3) a golden opportunity to reboot.

All the Halloween candy in the world can't sugarcoat what happened to the Ravens last weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. They were dominated in the second half, 35-0, and took a second straight loss against an AFC North opponent that left the Ravens last in the division heading into Sunday.

However, the next five days will reveal even more about where the Ravens truly stand. They've lost three straight games in Buffalo, where quarterback Josh Allen is 52-16 during the regular season as a starter. Then, Baltimore will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football next week – another tough opponent just four days after facing the Bills.

The Ravens can't do anything about the last two quarters against Cincinnati. But their next two games are huge, and there was renewed energy during this week's preparations.

Getting Jackson back guarantees nothing. But it returns a gifted player to the lineup with 10 games still remaining in the regular season.

"I had to sit down for three weeks, but I'm back now. I'm not dwelling on it," Jackson said.

Here are my thoughts before the Ravens take on Buffalo, all in 50 words or less:

  • Remember how sharp Jackson looked in Week 1 (17-of-25, 341 yards, one touchdown) after not playing during the preseason? That's how the Ravens hope Jackson comes out against the Bills after not playing for three weeks. It's asking a lot, but Jackson's a special player.
  • It may take Baltimore's best defensive effort of the season to win on Sunday. The Bills are the NFL's highest-scoring team, entering Week 8 averaging 32.8 points per game. Allen will make the Ravens pay if there are mistakes in coverage.
  • The Bills have three players on pace to top 800 receiving yards– tight end Dalton Kincaid, and wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman. DJ Moore may be the best of the bunch, though he's been injured. The way Allen spreads the ball around keeps defenses honest.
  • Here's a stat to know. Allen is 8-0 in his career coming off a bye week, and the Bills are coming off a bye. They've had extra time to rest and game plan, which works to their advantage. Put some respect on this win if the Ravens get it.
  • Buffalo starting right tackle Spencer Brown (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday. Perhaps that's something Ravens outside linebacker Mike Green can take advantage of. Green has three sacks this season, and getting pressure on Allen will be key for Baltimore.
  • Former Ravens safety Jim Leonhard is Buffalo's defensive coordinator. The Bills have struggled defensively, ranked 31st in the NFL surrendering 386.8 yards per game. Teams have found ways to attack Buffalo's defense, and with Jackson back at the helm, Sunday's game could be a shootout.
  • The Ravens' run defense will be tested by James Cook, who ranks third in the NFL in rushing. Cook already has three 100-yard plus games, and the Bills have won all three. Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones, Calais Campbell and others need to establish a physical presence.
  • Bills slot cornerback Dee Alford (ankle) is questionable after not practicing Friday. It will be even tougher for Buffalo to matchup with Baltimore's wide receivers if Alford can't play. Jackson and Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle will be hunting for mismatches.
  • It wouldn't surprise me if Zay Flowers has a monster game. Flowers had seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo last season, and in Doyle's offense, Flowers is being fed more than ever, and his run-after-catch talents are electrifying.
  • The Ravens can help their chances by getting their rushing attack back on track. No back has rushed for 100 yards against Buffalo, but Derrick Henry is due for a strong game. If he cracks the century mark, Baltimore has an excellent chance to crack the code in Buffalo.

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