A five-game losing streak is challenging under any circumstances, which makes Sunday's game very important for the Ravens.
They need a victory against the Carolina Panthers, but the opponent doesn't matter as much as the outcome.
At 4-6, the Ravens are running out of time to make a playoff push. They started the season 4-1 and led the AFC North through Week 5. That feels like a long time ago. However, while the Ravens can't turn back the clock, they can get back to winning.
"We're trying to fight for a Wild Card spot," running back Derrick Henry said. "We have to win to give ourselves a chance and be in position to be able to do that. Every game is a playoff game. That's how we have to approach it. We need our best ball right now."
Here are my thoughts entering Sunday's game, all in 50 words or less:
- In Week 17 last season, Henry rushed for 216 yards against the Green Bay Packers. During the five-game losing streak, he's rushed for just 221 yards – total. The Ravens can beat anyone when Henry gets rolling. But it starts with their offensive line playing much better than it did against the Chargers.
- Right guard Vega Ioane (shoulder) being able to play this weekend is a plus for the offensive line. In his rookie season, Ioane has shown toughness and tenacity since Day 1. He's a key building block for the future.
- Marlon Humphrey's derogatory comments about Baltimore led to Head Coach Jesse Minter deactivating the veteran cornerback for Sunday's game. The Ravens are determined not to let Humphrey staying home be a reason for not bringing home a victory.
- This is an opportunity for corners Chidobe Awuzie and T.J. Tampa to step up in Humphrey's absence. Awuzie is a 10-year vet with 87 career starts. He's played 184 defensive snaps this season and won't be fazed by being thrown into the fire. In fact, Awuzie wants the smoke.
- The Ravens have enough veterans like Roquan Smith, Calais Campbell, and Ronnie Stanley to stay on task, with so much at stake. "I think everyone's focused on winning," Stanley said. "We have enough things to worry about."
- Mark Andrews is coming off his best game of the year (eight catches, 82 yards) and Jacoby Brissett loves throwing to his tight ends. Andrews showed his toughness by playing through a broken hand quietly. Now he looks ready to make some noise.
- Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will hurt the Ravens unless they play better run defense than they showed against the Chargers. With Nnamdi Madbuike (hamstring) ruled out, everyone else on Baltimore's defensive front will have to pick up the slack.
- Carolina quarterback Bryce Young (48 rushing yards) is scrambling much less than in his previous three seasons, when he rushed for at least 216 yards. The Ravens can't allow Young to hurt them with his legs the way Justin Herbert of the Chargers did.
- Young has been sacked 29 times, tied for third most in the league. Baltimore second-year outside linebacker Mike Green now leads the team in sacks (5.5) after getting two against Herbert. Green could be a difference-maker on Sunday.
- If it seems like the Ravens have played from behind a lot lately, they have. Opponents have scored an opening drive touchdown against Baltimore in three straight games. Keeping the Panthers off the scoreboard on their opening drive would give Baltimore an early lift.