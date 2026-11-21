A five-game losing streak is challenging under any circumstances, which makes Sunday's game very important for the Ravens.

They need a victory against the Carolina Panthers, but the opponent doesn't matter as much as the outcome.

At 4-6, the Ravens are running out of time to make a playoff push. They started the season 4-1 and led the AFC North through Week 5. That feels like a long time ago. However, while the Ravens can't turn back the clock, they can get back to winning.

"We're trying to fight for a Wild Card spot," running back Derrick Henry said. "We have to win to give ourselves a chance and be in position to be able to do that. Every game is a playoff game. That's how we have to approach it. We need our best ball right now."