50 Words or Less: Ravens Get Another Chance to Be Great Without No. 8

The Ravens know how to earn respect when they lose Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore was 2-0 when Tyler Huntley started at quarterback last season – a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears, and a 41-24 decision over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
The Ravens don't like playing without Jackson, who is out for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) with an ankle injury. But the Ravens (3-1) have been down this road and don't need a GPS to find their way.
"I think we all feel like we have to step up," running back Derrick Henry said. "Lamar is our leader, and when he is down, we just all have to step up a little bit more. We have all been in this spot before, so everybody will just do their jobs, do their 1-of-11 and just focus on executing."
Here are my thoughts as the Ravens prepare to face a hot Falcons team that has won two straight games, all in 50 words or less:
- The Ravens will face more adversity if Zay Flowers (foot), listed as questionable, isn't 100%. Flowers can turn any completion into a long gain. He played well in Week 4 (118 receiving yards), and I think Flowers will be a frequent target if he stays on the field.
- The fumble that Kyle Hamilton forced in Week 4 is the type of turnover the Ravens will seek in Atlanta. Baltimore's defense wants to help Huntley, and Hamilton will be playing his first NFL game in his hometown. A win would make Hamilton's night even more special.
- Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle is always hunting for explosive plays. The Falcons may load the box to stop Henry, but if he finds a seam, he could rumble a long way. Henry has nine runs this season of at least 10 yards. He's still a home run threat.
- With Durham Smythe suffering a season-ending injury, Nick Vannett becomes an important piece as the new No. 1 blocking tight end. Smythe played 50% of the offensive snaps before he was injured, so expect Vannett to be thrown into the fire.
- With Cam Jurgens expected out of concussion protocol soon, Sunday could be Vega Ioane's last start at center before returning to right guard. Ioane's high level play as a rookie has made him one or the team's most important early season contributors.
- Heading into Week 5, only the Browns (43) and Packers (42) had more penalties enforced against them this season than the Ravens (39). Overcoming flags could be more difficult without Jackson. They need to avoid falling behind the sticks with Huntley at the helm.
- The roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled to be open for Sunday night's game. That could make it easier for the Ravens to communicate offensively above the crowd noise, which might decrease some of the pre-snap penalties.
- David Montgomery was the last running back to top 100 yards against Baltimore, which came in Week 3 last season (151 yards, two touchdowns). Baltimore's defense was riddled with injuries in that game. If the Ravens hold All-Pro running back Bijan Robinson under 100 yards, I like their chances.
- Nnamdi Madubuike felt more comfortable against the Tennessee Titans in his second game since his neck injury he suffered in September 2025. I think Robinson will face strong resistance trying to run between the tackles. But when he bounces outside, the Ravens must gang tackle well.
- The Ravens have the NFL's best regular season road record since 2023 (20-7). Sunday night is a situation they often respond to well – on the road, facing adversity, being an underdog. It could come down to the wire, meaning Tyler Loop may have a chance to kick another game-winner.