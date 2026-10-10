50 Words or Less: Ravens Get Another Chance to Be Great Without No. 8

The Ravens know how to earn respect when they lose Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore was 2-0 when Tyler Huntley started at quarterback last season – a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears, and a 41-24 decision over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Ravens don't like playing without Jackson, who is out for Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) with an ankle injury. But the Ravens (3-1) have been down this road and don't need a GPS to find their way.

"I think we all feel like we have to step up," running back Derrick Henry said. "Lamar is our leader, and when he is down, we just all have to step up a little bit more. We have all been in this spot before, so everybody will just do their jobs, do their 1-of-11 and just focus on executing."