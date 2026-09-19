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50 Words or Less: Ravens Need to Make Home Victories a Habit

Sep 19, 2026 at 08:55 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

ILB Roquan Smith
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
ILB Roquan Smith

The Ravens need to feed off the electricity that will greet them taking the field on “White Noise” Sunday.

It's the home opener. The Ravens will debut their revamped all-white uniforms – new fits with some flair. They already have momentum after last weekend's impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Baltimore finished a franchise-worst 3-6 at M&T Bank Stadium last season, but it's a new year. The Ravens are dealing with injuries as they prepare to host the New Orleans Saints, but that doesn't change the agenda.

A message needs to be delivered. Coming to "The Bank" doesn't mean that visiting teams get to make withdrawals.

"We're not trying to live in the past, but this is our city, our team and we have to protect our home court," Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton said this week. "It's up to us to re-establish that sentiment throughout the building." https://www.baltimoreravens.com/fans/white-noise/

Here are 10 thoughts heading into Sunday's game, all in 50 words or less:

  • Roquan Smith made his Ravens debut against the Saints in 2022 after being traded midseason. Four years later, he's still an elite inside linebacker and emotional leader. Baltimore may need its defense to play big against the Saints, and Smith looks more than ready.
  • Baltimore's injuries are concerning with Zay Flowers doubtful and Trey Hendrickson, Ronnie Stanley and John Simpson all questionable. However, resiliency is the mark of a good team. Winning while shorthanded would only instill more confidence, especially among the younger players.
  • Flowers has missed just two games in four years. When he sat out a 28-14 playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025, Lamar Jackson threw two touchdowns, while Derrick Henry ran for 186 yards. Baltimore can lean on those two superstars if Flowers doesn't play.
  • Jackson is 25-3 against the NFC as a starter. Teams that don't defend Jackson often usually have a tougher time stopping him. The Saints haven't seen Jackson in four years. Nor have they faced him in Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system. Advantage, Baltimore.
  • Since joining the Ravens in 2024, Henry has the most carries in the NFL (632). That's 52 more carries than the next closest running back, Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Ravens must ride Henry to win, he can carry the load.
  • Carson Vinson will make his first NFL start at left tackle if Stanley doesn't play. Head Coach Jesse Minter has confidence in Vinson. "I think he is one of our most improved players," Minter said. "He put a ton of work in the weight room in the offseason."
  • The Saints' offense is going to test Baltimore's defense. Tyler Shough is a promising young quarterback who threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns Week 1. The Ravens' secondary is going to have to make plays, because Shough isn't shy about throwing downfield.
  • You know Hendrickson (finger) wants to face the Saints, who he spent his first four NFL seasons with. Hendrickson didn't get a sack in Week 1, but his pressure was outstanding. He'd love to get his first Ravens sack in front of the home crowd.
  • Marlon Humphrey stood out in Week 1 with a forced fumble, four tackles, and a deep pass breakup. He seems to be on a mission after not playing up to his standard in 2025. A resurgence from Smith and Humphrey would bode very well for Baltimore's defense.
  • The much-anticipated return of Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) won't happen for at least another week. "The Bank" would've been shaking if Madubuike ran out of the tunnel for the home opener. Whenever he comes back, Madubuike will give Baltimore's defense an emotional and tangible lift.

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