50 Words or Less: Ravens Need to Make Home Victories a Habit

The Ravens need to feed off the electricity that will greet them taking the field on “White Noise” Sunday.

It's the home opener. The Ravens will debut their revamped all-white uniforms – new fits with some flair. They already have momentum after last weekend's impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Baltimore finished a franchise-worst 3-6 at M&T Bank Stadium last season, but it's a new year. The Ravens are dealing with injuries as they prepare to host the New Orleans Saints, but that doesn't change the agenda.

A message needs to be delivered. Coming to "The Bank" doesn't mean that visiting teams get to make withdrawals.