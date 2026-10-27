Ravens Sign Veteran Guard to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed veteran offensive guard Michael Jordan to their practice squad.

The 28-year-old Jordan has played in 78 games during his NFL career, making 49 starts. His most recent regular-season action was in 2025 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he made nine starts and appeared in 11 games. He was part of the Philadelphia Eagles' final roster cuts in August.

Jordan was a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and spent two seasons with them. He has also played for the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

Jordan adds guard depth after first-round pick Vega Ioane left Sunday's game against the Bengals with a knee injury. Ioane reportedly suffered a knee sprain that is not expected to be a long-term injury.