Why Michael Pierce Came Back to Baltimore Again, This Time Behind the 'Ravens Daily' Mic

It's Pierce's second Baltimore reunion. Originally signed as an undrafted rookie in 2016, Pierce shined in four seasons in Baltimore before signing with the Minnesota Vikings. After two years there, he returned to the Ravens for three more seasons.

After his retirement, Pierce knew he wanted to stay around football, and his first instinct was coaching. He moved back home to southern Alabama and coached defensive linemen at Gulf Shores High School, not far from where he grew up in Daphne, Ala.

On the side, he did some Ravens-centric media appearances and interviews. But Pierce didn't envision it as a career until the Ravens posted the job for "Ravens Daily."

Moving back to Baltimore wasn't in Pierce's plans, but one he's excited to jump into. He called it a "welcomed change of direction," and said Director of Player Engagement Jameel McClain helped pave the way for former players to return to the organization in a front-office role.

"To see myself having this job on a daily basis was not on my radar, to be quite honest," Pierce said.

"I just always enjoyed media. I know a lot of former athletes are getting into the media [and] I'll always care about what the Ravens have going on. So being able to help spotlight my guys for an organization I love, for a city I love, is one in a million for me."

Pierce will bring a player's perspective, helping deliver comprehensive game breakdowns, key player spotlights and exclusive interviews featuring Ravens Legends, current players, NFL media, team officials and more.

When Pierce walked into the Under Armour Performance Center as a newly-hired employee, players gravitated to him. He's hopeful that fans will do the same.

"The more fans listen to Michael Pierce, the more they'll enjoy his personality and connection to the organization," Youmans said. "Our goal is to provide the stories and analysis from 'The Castle' that are appointment viewing."