Late for Work: Dan Orlovsky Says Ravens' 'Season Is on the Line' Against Bills

Pundit Wonders Whether It's Time to Worry About Derrick Henry

An inefficient running game has been a major factor in the offense scoring just 23 points (two touchdowns, three field goals) over the past two games.

During that span, running back Derrick Henry has a combined 103 yards on 34 carries (3.03 yards per carry). Henry, who rushed for seven touchdowns over the first four games of the season, has just one touchdown over the past three games, and that was a receiving score in Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons.

For the season, Henry is averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per carry, and his 82.7 yards per game is his lowest since 2023 (68.6), his final season with the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell said it's especially worrisome that Henry has struggled in short-yardage situations, and he wonders if it's time to start worrying about the five-time Pro Bowler.

"With Jackson out of the lineup, the Ravens have leaned heavily on Henry to convert relatively short distances for first downs," Barnwell wrote. "Henry has 27 carries with 1-2 yards to go for a first down or touchdown this season, the most of any player in the NFL. Running backs convert these into first downs about 65% of the time. Henry is 11-for-27 (40.8%). He has scored just one touchdown on seven carries from inside the 2-yard line, for a combined minus-4 yards. By the NFL Next Gen Stats model, Henry has generated six fewer first downs than an average back would have in the same situations in short yardage this season, the worst mark in the league.

"Henry's a legend, and his résumé is too substantial to give up on him after a mediocre six-game stretch. Henry should be better with Jackson on the field, and the Ravens are hoping to get them both back together for that Sunday rematch with the Bills. But the Ravens have to be watching and worried about what's going on here. They'll need to start giving serious consideration to running Jackson in short-yardage more often, even if it creates more injury risk."

The Ravens' inability to consistently run the ball doesn't fall entirely on Henry'sshoulders. The slew of injuries on the offensive line hasn't helped.