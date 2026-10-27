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Reports: Vega Ioane Has Short-Term Knee Sprain

Oct 27, 2026 at 09:55 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

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Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
G Vega Ioane

The latest offensive line injury for the Ravens is reportedly not a long-term setback.

Vega Ioane suffered an MCL sprain during Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of ESPN/NFL Network reported. It's considered a short-term injury, and Ioane will miss "a little time," according to the report.

Ioane left Sunday's game in the first half and did not return. The injury seemingly occurred when Ioane took a helmet to his knee after hustling downfield to help at the end of a short pass. Ioane left the game after the next play.

Losing Ioane for a significant period would have been another serious setback for the Ravens' offensive line. They have lost three centers to long-term injuries – Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic.

Ioane has been arguably the Ravens' best offensive lineman this season and one of the NFL's top rookies as Baltimore's first-round pick (14th overall), playing both guard and center. After starting the first three games at right guard, Ioane seamlessly shifted to center for three games and continued his high level of play.

The Ravens traded for veteran center Cam Jurgens earlier this month, and he made his first start for Baltimore against Cincinnati while Ioane returned to right guard. Emery Jones Jr. replaced Ioane after he left the game.

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