Reports: Vega Ioane Has Short-Term Knee Sprain

Losing Ioane for a significant period would have been another serious setback for the Ravens' offensive line. They have lost three centers to long-term injuries – Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn, and Ethan Pocic.

Ioane has been arguably the Ravens' best offensive lineman this season and one of the NFL's top rookies as Baltimore's first-round pick (14th overall), playing both guard and center. After starting the first three games at right guard, Ioane seamlessly shifted to center for three games and continued his high level of play.