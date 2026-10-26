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Ravens Sign Veteran Safety to Practice Squad

Oct 26, 2026 at 04:34 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

S Rayshawn Jenkins
Steven Senne/AP Photo
S Rayshawn Jenkins

The Ravens have signed veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins to their practice squad, giving them more depth and experience with Jaylinn Hawkins dealing with a knee injury.

Jenkins, 32, has started 92 NFL games, mostly with the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He spent the first six games of this season with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and made one start. Jenkins played 33% of their defensive snaps and had 16 tackles.

Jenkins spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, playing in all 17 games with three starts.

With Hawkins sidelined Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens split his reps between Keondre Jackson (21 snaps) and K'Von Wallace (17). While they made some big hits, the Ravens also gave up 35 unanswered points in the second half.

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