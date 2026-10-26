Ravens Sign Veteran Safety to Practice Squad

The Ravens have signed veteran safety Rayshawn Jenkins to their practice squad, giving them more depth and experience with Jaylinn Hawkins dealing with a knee injury.

Jenkins, 32, has started 92 NFL games, mostly with the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He spent the first six games of this season with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and made one start. Jenkins played 33% of their defensive snaps and had 16 tackles.

Jenkins spent last season with the Cleveland Browns, playing in all 17 games with three starts.