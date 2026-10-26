News & Notes: Jesse Minter Discusses Ravens' Leadership in Tough Moments

As they gave up 35 consecutive points in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens were unable to turn the tide once the Bengals seized momentum.
Teams build a unique identity from one season to the next, including which players assume the most leadership responsibility. Head Coach Jesse Minter was asked about this year's leadership during Monday's press conference.
"We have guys that care and want to do it right, but there's also moments in the game where it's like, 'Who's the guy that's going to grab everybody together [and] get them together on the sideline?'" Minter said. "I think as a team, we're working through who that is. Who is that person? Who are those players?"
Minter said there are players who want to do it, but perhaps they're dealing with an injury or aren't playing as well as they individually would like, so they don't feel like it's the right time to be the player stepping up to rally teammates.
"If you're kind of a known leader, sometimes you have to even erase how you're playing if you feel like you can collectively get everybody out of a funk or whatever it might be in at the time," Minter said. "Those are things I think we're continuing to work towards, but yeah, I think there's moments where we need a little bit more."
A victory for the over the Buffalo Bills (5-1) would be huge for the Ravens (4-3), but a loss would be their third straight defeat. Minter has confidence the coaches and players will rally around each other.
"We have a bunch of guys that take accountability when they mess something up, just like we have a coaching staff that does the same thing," Minter said. "Again, we're all in this thing together.
"It can be finger-pointing and blaming and this and that, but that's not how we really want to operate. We want guys to be accountable to how they do things, just like I will be, just like the coaches will be and everybody throughout the building."
Lamar Jackson Is in a 'Decent Spot' for Sunday's Game in Buffalo
Minter said more would be known about Lamar Jackson's status on Wednesday when the Ravens resume practice. They are hoping the two-time MVP will return to the lineup on Sunday when the Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills.
Jackson has missed three consecutive starts since suffering a high ankle sprain Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. He has yet to log a full practice since.
"I think he'll be in a decent spot, but we'll know a lot more on Wednesday," Minter said.
Last Friday, Jackson gave a lengthy explanation about what's been going on with his ankle, and he also discussed the speculation that occurs whenever he is injured. A day later, Jackson was ruled out for the game against the Bengals.
Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports reported Saturday that it came as a "shock" to the Ravens that Jackson could not play Sunday.
Minter was asked if that report was a mischaracterization.
"I would say a little bit," Minter said. "[He] got a little bit of work in on Friday, came in Saturday and felt it out, saw where it's at, saw how it's going, how it felt, how it responded, and then what happened – happened."
Minter said Jackson continued to "work his butt off" to get back in the lineup as quickly as possible.
"I'm not going to speak on the details of anybody's injury," Minter said. "If he's able to play, healthy enough to play the way we feel like he needs to play, then he will play."
Ravens Taking a Hard Look at Running Game
The Ravens knew they would need to run the ball well the past couple weeks to beat their AFC North rivals without Jackson.
However, Derrick Henry had just 58 rushing yards against the Browns and 45 versus the Bengals, while averaging a season-low 2.6 per carry.
Minter said there isn't a "common denominator" as to why the Ravens haven't been running the ball well the past two weeks.
Obviously, Jackson's absence and the offensive line injuries have played a significant role, but it goes beyond that.
"I think any time you look at specifically the run game, to me, it's [about] what are you asking the guys to do?" Minter said. "Can they do what you're asking them to do when you go to the line, to the tight ends [and] to the wide receivers?"
Minter specifically pointed to tight end, as the Ravens lost veteran blocker Durham Smythe to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 4 against the Titans. Veteran Nick Vannett stepped into the spot, but more has also been asked of rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas.
"I think it's just a constant search for the schemes, the plays [and] what you're asking the guys to do," Minter said. "We've certainly had a little bit of flux on the O-line, but that's not an excuse to say that we shouldn't be able to run the ball with who we have. Again, it's figuring out what you're really good at, finding ways to window-dress the things that you're really good at and not have to have a million different things."
Vega Ioane's Injury Still Being Evaluated
Rookie right guard Vega Ioane's status was still being evaluated after he left Sunday's game with a knee injury and did not return.
The injury seemingly occurred after Ioane took a helmet to his knee after running downfield to help on a block. Ioane left the game after the next play.
"We're getting some things looked at today. We'll know more on Wednesday," Minter said.