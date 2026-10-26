News & Notes: Jesse Minter Discusses Ravens' Leadership in Tough Moments

As they gave up 35 consecutive points in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens were unable to turn the tide once the Bengals seized momentum.

Teams build a unique identity from one season to the next, including which players assume the most leadership responsibility. Head Coach Jesse Minter was asked about this year's leadership during Monday's press conference.

"We have guys that care and want to do it right, but there's also moments in the game where it's like, 'Who's the guy that's going to grab everybody together [and] get them together on the sideline?'" Minter said. "I think as a team, we're working through who that is. Who is that person? Who are those players?"

Minter said there are players who want to do it, but perhaps they're dealing with an injury or aren't playing as well as they individually would like, so they don't feel like it's the right time to be the player stepping up to rally teammates.

"If you're kind of a known leader, sometimes you have to even erase how you're playing if you feel like you can collectively get everybody out of a funk or whatever it might be in at the time," Minter said. "Those are things I think we're continuing to work towards, but yeah, I think there's moments where we need a little bit more."

A victory for the over the Buffalo Bills (5-1) would be huge for the Ravens (4-3), but a loss would be their third straight defeat. Minter has confidence the coaches and players will rally around each other.

"We have a bunch of guys that take accountability when they mess something up, just like we have a coaching staff that does the same thing," Minter said. "Again, we're all in this thing together.