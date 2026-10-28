Late for Work: Ian Rapoport Believes Lamar Jackson Will Play vs. Bills

Rashod Bateman Makes List of Best Players Who Could Switch Teams Before Trade Deadline

Ahead of the NFL's trade deadline (Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m.), ESPN’s Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler compiled a list of the league's top 25 possible trade candidates.

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman checked in at No. 18 on the list.

"This one is a bit of a wild card, as the Ravens aren't overly deep at receiver," Fowler wrote. "But Bateman has long been a bit miscast in Baltimore. He's not a focal point of the offense -- he's more of a secondary option who can clear out to lift safeties -- but he would probably like to be featured more. Teams have had interest in the past, and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane is well-positioned for WR2 status in Baltimore."

Players were ranked by the potential value they'd provide a new team if traded, not their likelihood of actually being dealt (although they did include the estimated chances for each player to move based on what they were hearing). They ranked Bateman's chances of being traded at 15% and listed the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs as potential fits for the former first-round pick.

Through seven games this season, Bateman has 266 receiving yards – 22 more than he had in 13 games last season. He's made some big catches and would have even more production after Jackson's return.

The Ravens were also listed as potential fits for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (No. 14 on the list) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (No. 21 on the list).