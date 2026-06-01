Late for Work: Chris Simms Shuts Down Mike Florio's Questioning of Lamar Jackson's Effectiveness as He Ages

Pundit Predicts Ravens Will Be Last Undefeated Team This Season

To mark the regular season being 100 days away, ESPN’s NFL staff made some predictions and observations, a few of which involved the Ravens.

Field Yates predicted the Ravens will be the last team to lose a game.

"The league has many heavyweight bouts early on in the schedule -- the kickoff game is a Super Bowl rematch. But the Ravens don't face a team that made the playoffs last season until Nov. 1, when they face the Bills," Yates wrote.

Interestingly, while the Ravens have been one of the NFL's winningest teams since their inception, they haven't had many long winning streaks to start the season. Their best start was 4-0 in 2006. They went 3-0 in 2009 and 2016.

Ben Solak named the Ravens-Steelers game at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 18 as one of five must-watch games.

"The final Ravens-Steelers contest last season ended with a Tyler Loop shank and a Mike Tomlin chest thumping," Solak wrote. "It also included two unreal hero throws from Lamar Jackson. Will this matchup lose its typical intensity now that John Harbaugh and Tomlin no longer patrol the sidelines? I doubt it! Somehow, some way, this game will end up mattering for the playoffs."

Seth Walder ranked his top 10 MVP candidates, and Jackson was No. 2, behind Allen.