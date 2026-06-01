 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Late for Work: Chris Simms Shuts Down Mike Florio's Questioning of Lamar Jackson's Effectiveness as He Ages

Jun 01, 2026 at 09:45 AM
Author Image
Kevin Eck

Writer

QB Lamar Jackson
QB Lamar Jackson

Chris Simms Shuts Down Mike Florio's Questioning of Lamar Jackson's Effectiveness as He Ages

Chris Simms has had it with people disrespecting Lamar Jackson.

When Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio questioned whether Jackson can still be effective as he gets older and perhaps isn't as dangerous as a runner, Simms pushed back hard.

"Everybody thinks Lamar's going to fall off the planet when he can't run, and I just wanna go, 'Have you watched Lamar Jackson the past few years?'" Simms said. "He's an incredible passer. He's an incredible decision-maker. Like, what are we talking about? And that's the disrespect I don't like that comes to Lamar in that way.

"There's still a little faction of people that go, 'Oh, he's just a running back playing quarterback,' and I'm like, 'He threw 41 touchdowns and [four] interceptions a few years ago.' The passing numbers are off the charts. I think he's still got a lot of good years left in that right arm."

Simms added: "We're not having these conversations about Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes, and that's just where I think that it's a little unfair to Lamar."

Florio persisted, saying, "The Father Time thing is gonna happen. He's been hit a lot." He then suggested Simms is defending Jackson because he doesn't "want to get dragged by Ravens fans."

That pushed Simms over the edge.

“Mike, who are you arguing with? What are you getting triggered about? Calm the ‘f’ down,” Simms said. “I’m talking about one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time … and he’s 29. And he’s one of the most efficient passers in football.”

Simms agreed with Florio that defenses will play Jackson differently if they perceive him as less of a threat to run, but he reiterated that Jackson has proved that he can adjust.

"I think he's shown that it doesn't matter if you play pass defense against him, he is going to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns and one interception, and he's going to go, 'Eat that s— with your pass defense,' Simms said.

Pundit Predicts Ravens Will Be Last Undefeated Team This Season

To mark the regular season being 100 days away, ESPN’s NFL staff made some predictions and observations, a few of which involved the Ravens.

Field Yates predicted the Ravens will be the last team to lose a game.

"The league has many heavyweight bouts early on in the schedule -- the kickoff game is a Super Bowl rematch. But the Ravens don't face a team that made the playoffs last season until Nov. 1, when they face the Bills," Yates wrote.

Interestingly, while the Ravens have been one of the NFL's winningest teams since their inception, they haven't had many long winning streaks to start the season. Their best start was 4-0 in 2006. They went 3-0 in 2009 and 2016.

Ben Solak named the Ravens-Steelers game at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 18 as one of five must-watch games.

"The final Ravens-Steelers contest last season ended with a Tyler Loop shank and a Mike Tomlin chest thumping," Solak wrote. "It also included two unreal hero throws from Lamar Jackson. Will this matchup lose its typical intensity now that John Harbaugh and Tomlin no longer patrol the sidelines? I doubt it! Somehow, some way, this game will end up mattering for the playoffs."

Seth Walder ranked his top 10 MVP candidates, and Jackson was No. 2, behind Allen.

"He's coming off a down season, and a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle means more uncertainty," Walder wrote. "But if Jackson is healthy, there's every reason to believe the two-time MVP can reach the mountaintop again."

Three Ravens Ranked 2022 Draft Class' Best Player at Their Positions

With the 2022 draft class entering its fifth season, The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner ranked the top five players at each position based on their pro performances. Three Ravens picks were deemed the No. 1 player at their respective positions.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (Round 1, No. 14) and center Tyler Linderbaum (Round 1, No. 25) were no-brainers. Defensive tackle Travis Jones (Round 3, No. 76), while not as much of a household name outside Baltimore, was the other.

"So many analysts (rightly) focused on [the Philadelphia Eagles'] Jordan Davis' freaky measurables and testing numbers at the 2022 combine, to the point that the attention overshadowed what Baltimore found in the third round," Baumgardner wrote. "Travis Jones is a great example of a prospect who was dripping with athletic traits, but also came with questions about his technique and ability to win against high-level talent. He's answered the bell, though, as an ascending talent, both against the run and as a pass rusher."

Regarding Hamilton, Baumgardner said he has a case to be the second-best player in the class behind Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who was the second-overall pick.

"Kyle Hamilton is the best safety in the league. That Hamilton fell all the way to No. 14 remains ridiculous," Baumgardner wrote.

Two other Ravens picks made the top five: tight end Isaiah Likely (No. 4) and guard Daniel Faalele (No. 4).

Malaki Starks, Elijah Sarratt Say 'It's Been Great' Working With Jesse Minter and His Staff

The second week of OTAs is in the books, and new Head Coach Jesse Minter and his staff continue to get rave reviews from players.

"It's been great," second-year safety Malaki Starks said on NFL Network. "The positive energy, the competitiveness that he brings, the leadership that he brings. And so smart, like defensive-minded. Just to be able to learn from him and the guys that he's brought in as well, it's been awesome just to see how he operates with things and does things a little differently.

“Then energy has spread through the building. When you drive in the gate you’re super excited just to be here for the day.”

Rookie wide receiver Elijah Sarratt expressed a similar sentiment.

“It’s a young staff, which I love, just being able to relate with them,” Sarratt told WBFF’s AJ Gersh. “They’ve pushed me, demanded excellence, which I want to be coached hard. It’s been great.”

Ravens Play in Two of the Top Revenge Games of 2026

FOX Sports’ Greg Auman ranked the top 10 revenge games for the coming season, and the Ravens are involved in two:

No 4. EDGE Trey Hendrickson vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Week 7)

"Trey Hendrickson made the Pro Bowl four straight years with the Cincinnati Bengals, led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024, but this was a nasty split, with holdouts and one-year band-aid deals and a final breakup this offseason. The Bengals are trying to get a terrible defense improved after losing one of their best players, and now they have to face him twice in the division as well. Keeping Joe Burrow healthy and upright is always a Bengals priority, but Hendrickson will be motivated to pile up sacks in these two games."

No. 6 RB Derrick Henry vs. Tennessee Titans (Week 4)

"No real ill will here, as Derrick Henry has said he'll always have love for the Tennessee Titans. He played eight years for Tennessee, rushing for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns. He continues to be a dominant bell cow back at age 32 and will likely finish his career with the Baltimore Ravens, but he gets his first game against his old team this season."

🔎 Get better search results for Ravens content by adding BaltimoreRavens.com to your Google Source Preferences.

Related Content

news

Late for Work: How Zay Flowers Can Reach 1,500 Yards This Season

Hiring Jesse Minter is a pundit's favorite Ravens offseason move. Minter and Lamar Jackson land in the middle of the pack in head coach-quarterback duo rankings.

news

Late for Work: Ravens Have One of the NFL's Top Position Battles, And It's Not at Center

The Ravens are ranked the second-likeliest team to dethrone the Seahawks. Marlon Humphrey is among the players with the most at stake this season.

news

Late for Work: Chris Simms Sees Return to Form for Ravens Defense Under 'Defensive Genius' Jesse Minter

Chidobe Awuzie is named the Ravens' most underappreciated player. The Ravens are named potential suitors for a Bills wide receiver and Bears tight end if they're traded.

news

Late for Work: Ravens Named Potential Trade Partners for Seahawks Center, Dolphins All-Pro Linebacker

Three Ravens who could be first-time Pro Bowlers this season. The Week 7 Ravens-Bengals game is named one of the best quarterback matchups of the season.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Projects Lamar Jackson's Next Contract

Chris Simms says the Ravens are deserving AFC North favorites, but Peter Schrager sees the Bengals becoming a trendy Super Bowl pick. The Ravens rank near the bottom third in rest differential this season.

news

Late for Work: Pundit Says Rookie Wide Receiver Could Lead Ravens in Touchdown Catches

Could trading for A.J. Brown still be an option for the Ravens? Eric DeCosta makes the top five in general manager rankings. The Ravens are ranked among the 10 teams most likely to win the Super Bowl. Baltimore selects Iowa center in way-too-early mock draft.

news

Late for Work: Joe Burrow Reveals His Thoughts on Trey Hendrickson Signing With Ravens

Kay Adams is excited to see what Lamar Jackson can do in Declan Doyle's 'cutting-edge offense.' Jackson's supporting cast is ranked just outside the top 10. A pundit predicts whether Terrell Suggs or Marshal Yanda gets into the Hall of Fame first.

news

Late for Work: NFL Explains Why This Season's Ravens-Bengals Primetime Game Is in Cincinnati

Steve Bisciotti reflects on making his first draft pick. Pundits predict the Ravens will edge the Bengals for the AFC North title.

news

Late for Work: Only One Team on Ravens' Schedule Has Winning Record vs. Lamar Jackson

Bucky Brooks says the Ravens' commitment to physicality is the key to returning to the playoffs. A pundit predicts the scores of two pivotal Ravens games. Ja'Kobi Lane wins three awards at NFL Rookie Premiere.

news

Late for Work: Ravens Among Biggest Winners From Schedule Release

Jeff Zrebiec's biggest storylines at Ravens OTAs. Ravens-Chargers is ranked among the top five 'Monday Night Football' games this season.

news

Late for Work: Pundits Predict Ravens' 2026 Record Following Schedule Release

Takeaways from the Ravens' schedule. Joe Burrow gets his wish with a home primetime game against the Ravens. Mike Florio says NBC analyst Mike Tomlin's assessment of the Ravens and Lamar Jackson will be 'must-see TV.'

Subscribe Now
2400x1000_SITE
Enter The Auction
Follow Us
Advertising