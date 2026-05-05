Late for Work: Free-Agent Matchmaker Pairs Joe Mixon With Ravens, Kyle Van Noy With Steelers

Free-Agent Matchmaker Pairs Kyle Van Noy With Steelers, Joe Mixon With Ravens
It's been nearly two months since the free-agency frenzy, but there are a bunch of big-name players still on the market.
CBS Sports pundits looked at the best fits for top remaining free agents, and two of Ryan Wilson's pairings should interest Ravens fans.
The most jarring was Wilson's suggestion that the archrival Pittsburgh Steelers sign outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who spent the past three seasons in Baltimore.
"I think Kyle Van Noy adds versatility in that he can play off the edge, even though he's 35," Wilson said. "He can play off-ball linebacker. He can be the green dot guy and call the defense. And he brings that locker room leadership that may be lacking now that [former Head Coach] Mike Tomlin has sailed off into the sunset to join us in the media."
Wilson's other Ravens-centric free-agent fit matched veteran running back Joe Mixon with Baltimore.
Mixon, who turns 30 in July, spent seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Houston Texans in 2024. He missed the entire 2025 season with a leg injury after back-to-back 1,000-yard-rushing seasons and a Pro Bowl nod.
"I love the idea of Joe Mixon going to the Baltimore Ravens, and in that way, you get a two-for-one," Wilson said. "Now Joe Mixon has battled injuries in recent years and he has not been himself, but if he can get healthy and use him at 30-40% clip of what he's accustomed to being used when he was a feature back, and you pair him with what you have in Baltimore right now, where we're going to see Derrick Henry just running over guys and wearing them out, and Joe Mixon coming in to clean up.
"He also has the ability to catch out of the backfield, which is something we don't see from this Ravens backfield as it's currently constituted. So I love the idea of a healthy version of Joe Mixon joining this backfield in Baltimore, giving Lamar Jackson some help, and maybe you get 80% of what you had when he was in his prime, with the understanding that you're only going to use him 15, 20, 25 snaps a game."
Mixon wearing purple would certainly be more aesthetically pleasing than Van Noy wearing black and gold, but a look at the Ravens' depth chart at running back suggests Mixon would probably be a better fit for another team.
Justice Hill is entrenched as Henry's backup, and Rasheen Ali and fifth-round rookie Adam Randall are expected to compete for the No. 3 spot. Hill, Ali, and Randall are all adept pass-catchers, by the way.
On a related note, former Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was asked at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday if there is one quarterback he hasn't played with that he'd want to.
His answer was the Bengals' Joe Burrow.
"I think Joe is one of the best," Burrow said. "I love his game, his toughness. He took his team to a Super Bowl early in his career, and I feel like he can get back there with a little bit of help."
Pundit Predicts Year 2 Breakout for Mike Green
The Ravens made one of the biggest splashes in free agency this offseason by signing All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, and they further bolstered the pass rush by drafting outside linebacker Zion Young in the second round.
As exciting as those additions are, the return of 2025 second-round outside linebacker Mike Green should not be overlooked.
NFL.com's Marc Ross predicted a Year 2 breakout for Green.
"Mike Green showed some flashes last season," Ross said. "Got a lot better in the second half; had three times the amount of pressures with 21 in the second half of the season than he did in the first half with only seven.
"Head Coach Jesse Minter we know can maximize a defense. You got Trey Hendrickson to mentor and take the pressure off. Zion Young is also in the mix, and Calais Campbell. So you've got almost an embarrassment of riches up front there, and Mike Green should be able to learn from those veterans and then let his natural talent shine as well."
Jeff Zrebiec's Post-Draft Outlook for Ravens
With the draft in the rearview, The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec took stock of the Ravens at this point in the offseason.
"The Ravens got better during the draft and added much-needed depth at several key spots," Zrebiec wrote. "GM Eric DeCosta's offseason remains incomplete, however, with significant questions along the offensive and defensive lines. But this is often when DeCosta does some of his best deals, finding bargains on the depleted free-agent market and solidifying his roster by signing veterans looking to make a run at a Super Bowl."
DeCosta has already gotten started on that front, with Campbell reportedly expected to sign a one-year deal in the $5.5 million range. The addition of the six-time Pro Bowler adds depth to the defensive line.
Regarding the offensive line, the biggest question is who will start at center.
"There will be options for us, potentially terminated vets, potentially trade options," DeCosta said recently on “The Lounge” podcast. "Obviously, we'll look at all those things. Some of the best deals we ever made happened in June, July, August. I rule nothing out. Obviously, it's a position that we'll continue to look at."
Ravens Projected to Have Sixth-Easiest Schedule
Most strength-of-schedule metrics are based on teams' records last season, but Sharp Football Analysis’ Warren Sharp uses oddsmakers' projected win totals to determine strength of schedule.
Based on Sharp's formula, the Ravens have the sixth-easiest schedule in 2026. They played the 12th-hardest schedule last season.
Eleven of the Ravens' 17 games this season are against teams projected to have 8.5 wins or fewer. They only have two games against teams projected to have double-digit win totals: versus the Los Angeles Chargers (10.5) and at the Buffalo Bills (10.5).